Two Hobbies Alabama Quarterback Ty Simpson Really Loves Doing Off Field
Notes have been written down for practically every single rep that Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has taken this offseason.
But Simpson isn't always on the field, as the 21-year-old redshirt junior has plenty of hobbies outside of practice and Bryant-Denny Stadium. The redshirt junior explained on 'Hey Coach' on Wednesday night that he enjoys playing golf, and he likes to hunt and fish.
But there are two more hobbies that Simpson "really, really" enjoys: grilling and Legos.
"Grilling, first off, you save a bunch of money. Go buy meat from Mark's Mart in Northport. Shoutout to those guys, they're awesome. Then, I invite all of the guys over. Parker Brailsford, the whole O-line, some of the defensive players [too]. I've grilled for them and you kind of feel like a king, almost. I've got a Traeger pellet grill, so I'll fire that thing up and I'll whip it up.
"I really, really enjoy doing LEGOs. One, it keeps me occupied doing something. It's like a big puzzle. I have about 20 sets in my house just from different types of things that I like. "Whether it's one, Star Wars, two, Avengers. I went to New York recently and did a New York sculpture type thing ... I've spent many nights up [playing LEGOs]."
The Crimson Tide's starting quarterback for the 2025 season was also recently named a team captain alongside center Parker Brailsford, defensive tackle Tim Keenan III and linebacker Deontae Lawson, who also held the honor last season. Simpson continues a seven-year trend of players at his position being named a co-captain.
"He was vocal even before he was named the starter," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Aug. 21. "I appreciate that about him and I think that [quarterback] room did a great job of not making one guy or the other feel like they couldn't step up and say things. Ty has continued to do that. He's invested a lot of time into this program. It means a lot to him.
"Now, when he's been named the quarterback, he's taken it to another level and put himself out front and center. It's not just something that's like 'OK, I've got to do this.' He wants to do it. He feels natural in that position. I'm certainly proud of him and the team voted him captain, [which] certainly represents how they feel about him as well."
Simpson will get his first start on Saturday against Florida State. His teammates "know he'll be ready" for the road matchup in Tallahassee. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC.