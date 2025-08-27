Alabama Extends Offer to 4-Star Maryland Commit
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff have been relatively quiet on the recruiting trail throughout the month of August for the 2026 class, but this week extended a new scholarship offer, looking to flip a player that has been committed since this time last year.
4-Star cornerback Khmari Bing from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore committed to Maryland in August of 2024, but took to social media on Wednesday to reveal his latest offer from the Crimson Tide.
The 6-foot, 180 lb. defender is ranked as the No. 109 cornerback in the class and the No. 30 player in Maryland, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He is teammates with current 5-Star Alabama commit Jireh Edwards, and alongside the future Crimson Tide star, he has gotten off to an extremely hot start this season.
In St. Frances' opening game against top-ten ranked Chaminade-Madonna out of Hollywood, Florida, Bing took back a second quarter interception for a touchdown to give his team a 14-0 lead that it never looked back from. He and Edwards helped lead the defense to a dominant showing, and St. Frances secured a 42-13 victory.
Bing is an incredibly dynamic defender with the ability to line up all across the defensive backfield. He has seen snaps at both corner and safety, and has the range to cover nearly the whole field.
As of now, Alabama holds 21 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, four of which were flipped from other programs: Jett Thomalla, Rihyael Kelly, Javari Barnett and Bear Fretwell. The Maryland native fits the mold of what Kane Wommack and the Crimson Tide staff have been aiming for at defensive back, so could the Tide be closing in on another recruiting flip?
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)