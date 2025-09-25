Ty Simpson Signs NIL Deal With Iconic Sports Drink: Roll Call
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson announced on Instagram that he has signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
The renowned sports drink brand inked numerous big-name professional athletes when they were in college, including Caitlin Clark, Cooper Flagg, Shedeur Sanders, and Paige Bueckers. Now Simpson, who is yet to throw an interception through three games, joins this elite group.
Former and current professional athletes who are Gatorade sponsors include Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, Sidney Crosby and more. That's quite the company for Simpson.
This is yet another NIL deal for Simpson, as not even two full weeks ago, he spent some time working at Raising Cane's in Tuscaloosa. The redshirt junior is also partners with Panini, Topps, Hollister and more.
Here's the Roll Call for Thursday, September 25, 2025:
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results:
ITA All-American Championships Round of 32: Alabama's Vit Kalina and Matic Kriznik fell to Ohio State's Aidan Kim and Bryce Nakashima. Ohio State won the first set 6-1, but Alabama rebounded 6-2 in the second. However, the Buckeyes outlasted the Crimson Tide 13-11 in the final set.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama baseball will host Lipscomb for its initial fall exhibition on Friday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Alabama will then travel to Clemson for its second exhibition on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 12 p.m.
- Former Alabama and Seattle Seahawks great running back Shaun Alexander has once again been named among 128 modern era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Alexander is a three-time Pro Bowler and was named the NFL MVP in 2005.
- Alabama softball received a commitment from four-star two-way athlete Lyla Morici. The Marietta, Ga., native joins four-star outfielder Morgan Waln in Alabama’s 2027 class.
- Alabama gymnastics landed a commitment from Kennedy Abercrombie, who currently resides in Gilbert, Ariz.
- The tipoff time and TV channel were revealed for Alabama men's basketball's SEC/ACC Challenge matchup with Clemson on Dec. 3, as the Crimson Tide will host the Tigers at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
- The tipoff time and TV channel were revealed for Alabama women's basketball's SEC/ACC Challenge matchup with Clemson on Dec. 4, as the Crimson Tide will host the Tigers at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
- Numerous former Alabama standouts shined during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. Some top performances included 12 tackles by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson, four total touchdowns by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and a career-long 62-yard field goal by Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard.
- Alabama is partnering with CITGO to create a raffle. The winner will receive two tickets for the Crimson Tide's road matchup at South Carolina on Oct. 25, among other prizes. Here's the link to sign up for a chance to win.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 25, 1920: Mulley Lenoir scored five touchdowns, including one described as scintillating from 50 yards out, as Alabama opened its season with a 59-0 win over Southern Military Academy. Mulley's five touchdowns in one game and 30 points were school records.
September 25, 1954: Former Crimson Tide All-American and assistant coach Sylvester Croom was born in Tuscaloosa.
September 25, 1978: A smiling Joe Namath appeared on the cover of People Magazine, with the caption, “Scouting Report: New TV show; no girlfriend; off booze; pain in knees but not in pocketbook”
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Sylvester [Croom] was the first black head football coach in the history of the SEC. Before his hiring, my goal was to create a national conference. We were a bit regional. As long as we had shown we couldn't provide opportunity for everyone, we wouldn't be the kind of national league that I wanted us to be. With the hiring of Sylvester, it was a huge story, especially out of the state of Mississippi. That allowed us to become that national conference that we wanted to become.”
— Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive on what he considered his greatest accomplishment