Alabama QB Ty Simpson Clocks in at Renowned Restaurant: Roll Call
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson shined in the Crimson Tide's wins over Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin. In his last five quarters, he's completed 41 of 46 pass attempts (two drops) for 608 yards and eight total touchdowns.
But Simpson spent some time working at Raising Cane's in Tuscaloosa on Monday. Per his Instagram, the redshirt junior, who has an NIL deal in place with the renowned fast-food chain, took orders and relayed them to the kitchen, while also cracking jokes with the customers.
"This is Ty's tailgate, y'all," Simpson said in the video. "This will definitely have the boys ready for game day."
Here's the Roll Call for Monday, September 16, 2025:
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama cross country freshman Caren Kiplagat was named the Women's National Athlete of the Week by the United States Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association. In her collegiate debut at last weekend's Southern Showcase, Kiplagat claimed the women's 5k individual title via a 16:18.76 performance. She also helped the Alabama women to come in at No. 1 in the USTFCCCA Week 1 South Region rankings.
- Alabama men's track and field was also ranked No. 1 in the USTFCCCA Week 1 South Region rankings.
- Alabama football shared a video recap of the Crimson Tide's 38-14 win over Wisconsin this past Saturday.
- Former Alabama standout big man Charles Bediako is headed to the Motor City Cruise via a trade. This is the Detroit Pistons' G-League affiliate.
- Alabama basketball provided a spotlight for offseason transfer addition Taylor Bol Bowen. The junior was a forward at Florida State last season.
- Alabama baseball's recruiting class was ranked the eighth-best in the nation by Perfect Game. That placement is fifth in the SEC with Tennessee (No. 1), Texas (No. 2), Arkansas (No. 3) and LSU (No. 6) ahead of the Crimson Tide.
- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff compared former Alabama standout Jameson Williams to NFL legend Randy Moss after he logged 108 yards and a touchdown on two receptions against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
- Alabama women's golf is set for the Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, S.C., this weekend.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 16, 1953: Jerry Pate was born in Macon, Ga.
September 16, 1961: Although Roger Maris hit home run No. 57 off former Alabama pitcher Frank Lary, to stay ahead of Babe Ruth's 1927 epic pace, the Tigers won at home 10-4. Lary got his 21st win, over Ralph Terry, as Norm Cash had a home run and triple, and Al Kaline tallied four hits and a sacrifice fly for the Tigers.
September 16, 1974: A shirtless Joe Namath appeared on the cover of People Magazine, with the headline: “The gentle side of a rugged sex symbol."
September 16, 1989: In his first appearance in an Alabama uniform, junior college transfer Siran Stacy rushed for 169 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 35-7 season-opening rout of Memphis State. The four rushing touchdowns tied the school record held by Bobby Marlow, Johnny Musso and David Casteal. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“No man, I majored in journalism. It was easier.”
— Joe Namath after being asked if he majored in basket weaving.