Tyler Fay Earns National Honors After No Hitter: Roll Call

Alabama redshirt junior pitcher Tyler Fay earned numerous honors on Tuesday after recording the ninth no-hitter in Crimson Tide program history on March 20. Fay's Friday night outing helped Alabama claim a 6-0 win over the Florida Gators, setting the tone for the Crimson Tide's series sweep.

Fay set new career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts, fanning 13 batters over the nine innings and only walking two Gators. He became Alabama's first pitcher since Eddie Owcar in 1942 to throw an individual no-hitter.

Tyler Fay Individual Honors

College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Week

SEC Pitcher of the Week

Perfect Game USA's Pitcher of the Week

Golden Spikes Pitcher of the Week

D1 Baseball Pitcher of the Week

Baseball America Week Six National Team of the Week

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Alabama football is hiring Trent Simpson as an assistant defensive line coach. Simpson has been with the Oklahoma Sooners for the last four seasons, spending three as an analyst.

Alabama is hiring Oklahoma’s Trent Simpson as an assistant defensive line coach, a source tells @CBSSports.



Worked at Oklahoma the last four years, including the last three as an analyst. pic.twitter.com/E5K6inmzFf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 24, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday results:

Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday schedule:

Swimming and Diving: National Championships, Atlanta, McAuley Aquatic Center

National Championships, Atlanta, McAuley Aquatic Center Softball : Alabama vs Jacksonville State, 3:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network +

: Alabama vs Jacksonville State, 3:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network + Softball : Alabama vs North Alabama, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network +

: Alabama vs North Alabama, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network + Soccer : Alabama at UAB, 6 p.m. CT

: Alabama at UAB, 6 p.m. CT Soccer: Alabama vs Samford, Birmingham, Ala., 8:30 p.m. CT

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener:

164 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 25, 1909: Frank Howard was born in Barlow Bend, Ala.

March 25, 1965: Avery DeWitt Johnson was born in New Orleans.

March 25, 1978: ABC asked Alabama and Nebraska to move their November 18 game to September 2 for a prime-time contest for national television. After finishing the fourth spring practice, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant admitted that the game was likely to be moved. Alabama will have 15 starters back from the previous squad which finished second in the final polls. “We have a few winners on this team. Offensively, Dwight Stephenson, Jim Bunch, Jeff Rutledge, Major Ogilvie, Steve Whitman and Tony Nathan look like they want to win,” Bryant said. “Wayne Hamilton, E.J. Junior, Marty Lyons and Barry Krauss look like winners on defense." – Bryant Museum

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"[Dwight] Stephenson was a man among children. He didn't say very much, but he didn't have to." Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This:

Former Crimson Tide defensive back and current Denver Bronco spends time with Julian Edleman and discusses who his best former Alabama teammate is.

Patrick Surtain II’s best Alabama Teammates 💪



📺 Watch the full episode out now on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/JgpvF6qwXC — Games with Names (@gameswithnames) March 24, 2026

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