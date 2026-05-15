Bama Baseball Wins Game 1 and Scary Iron Bowl Conversation on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up the Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss last night's baseball win over Ole Miss, talk briefly about the NCAA softball regional in Tuscaloosa, chat about the NFL's schedule release and discuss a horrifying Iron Bowl hypothetical.

The program opens with baseball as the Crimson Tide defeated Ole Miss 5-4 on Thursday. Justin Lebron returned to the lineup with three RBIs, Tyler Fay had a strong pitching performance and the Alabama defense played error-free baseball. Fernandez discusses the growth the team. has had over the last month and we take a voicemail suggesting a lineup change may take the team to the next level.

The show transitions to the NFL's schedule release last night as we highlight and discuss former Alabama kicker Will Reichard starring in the Minnesota Vikings social media video. Reichard showed acting chops and the Vikings production earned top marks for creativity.

Lastly, the conversation turns to Alabama football where Fernandez pontificates about the future importance of the Iron Bowl. Could we see a world where Alabama or Auburn rest a player in the rivalary game in favor of longer term health throughout the expanded College Football Playoff? How would devaluing rivalry week impact college football?

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