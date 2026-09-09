How Alabama's Receivers Are Adjusting To Keelon Russell's Improvisational Skills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Keelon Russell's improvisation was on full display in Alabama's 48-10 win over East Carolina, as the sophomore QB regularly turned broken-down plays into positive yardage for the Crimson Tide in his first career start.

But it could have looked even better.

Alabama's receivers were seen "giving up" on players numerous times throughout the game, not continuing routes while Russell was moving out of the pocket in an attempt to find somebody.

"When he's scrambling, he's trying to find us open," receiver Derek Meadows said. "We're just doing our scramble drills, just trying to get open, and you know, just trying to help him out as much as possible because he's a tremendous QB. He can do a lot of things others can't."

Meadows, a sophomore who came to campus alongside Russell in the 2025 recruiting class, notched his first career reception on a beautiful 31-yard connection that moved the Crimson Tide into the red zone in the first quarter. He has been as impressed as anybody by Russell's ability to extend plays.

"It's amazing," Meadows said of Russell's improvisation. "He's one of a kind. Like you haven't seen nothing yet. So I'm excited to see him just keep growing, inch-by-inch, every game. He's doing a hell of a job."

The "scramble rules" are still very much a work in progress for the team. It is understood that Alabama is leaving potentially massive gains on the table by not finishing out plays. While it's been known all offseason that Russell possessed these abilities, actually seeing them on display in-game gives the team 40 minutes worth of film to use for improvement.

"We'll work on that, and we need to understand that when Keelon escapes, he does a good job of keeping his eyes downfield, and that's a great opportunity for an explosive play," head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "And then we also want him to balance that with using his legs to go make the plays, and that'll even draw more attention to him. And that's a reason why you should definitely stay alive and work with him, and be in a good relationship, and be what we call quarterback-friendly. So we can definitely improve in that area."

Despite all of the struggles, Saturday's results were still overwhelmingly positive for the passing game, as Russell hit on numerous explosives en route to 256 passing yards. The communication and understanding between Russell and his weapons are only going to get better from here, and Meadows is confident that as the offense gels together, the results will be electric.

"Just watch," Meadows said. "You guys are going to be very, very excited to see him ball out."

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