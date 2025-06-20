What are Proper Alabama Football Expectations? The Joe Gaither Show
It's time for the Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Will Miller as our trio discusses a revenue sharing hypothetical, proper expectations for Alabama football under Kalen DeBoer in his second season, the College Baseball World Series along with the Crimson Tide's offseason additions and much more.
Our program begins with a BamaCentral revenue-sharing hypothetical. How would you use the revenue sharing if you couldn't use the money on football or men's basketball?
We move from the money discussion into baseball with Miller as he discusses what the Crimson Tide's been up to in the transfer portal thus far. Is there a former pitcher Alabama could reunite with? Miller gives us a brief overview of the College World Series before we move into a football discussion.
What are proper expectations for Kalen DeBoer in his second season at the helm of the Crimson Tide program? Is "national title or bust" fair? Our trio each sets expectations for 2025.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.