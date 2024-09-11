What is the Best Bama in the NFL Matchup for Week 2? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses the best NFL Week 2 matchup featuring numerous former Alabama standouts.
This past Monday concluded a thrilling first week of the 2024-25 NFL season.
The Crimson Tide was well-represented in the NFL once again to start the 2024-25 season with 74 total players on rosters (including reserve/practice squads) to lead all college programs. The Tide had 62 former players on an active 53-man roster in Week 1, also the most of any program in college football.
Several members in this group of 62 shined this past weekend and are ready for Week 2. This upcoming week is filled with games featuring former Alabama standouts going head-to-head and perhaps the best matchup in this scenario will take place between two 0-1 teams.
The Tennessee Titans will host the New York Jets on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT in a battle between four Crimson Tide products, all of which are starters. Both of Tennessee's players are on offense while each of New York's players are on the defensive side of the ball.
Calvin Ridley, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Titans
Ridley signed with the Titans on March 13 after spending last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He amassed over 1,000 yards on 76 catches and scored eight touchdowns in his lone season in Florida. Ridley will have a tough challenge against a top-tier Jets secondary led by two-time First Team All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, but the veteran's sharp route-running could help him through the New York obstacle.
JC Latham Offensive Tackle, Tennessee Titans
Latham was selected seventh overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2024 NFL Draft. The first Alabama player taken in this year's draft aims for a strong performance in his second career game, but this Jets front seven is riddled with talent across the board. After a tough Week 1 for Titans quarterback Will Levis against the Chicago Bears, he'll need all the protection he can get on Sunday.
Quinnen Williams, Defensive Tackle, New York Jets
Williams earned his second-straight Pro Bowl appearance this past season after recording a career-high 62 tackles, with 11 for loss, including a safety, 20 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks. The third overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft has truly emerged as one of the league's best defensive tackles. While Latham is an offensive tackle and Williams is on the interior defensive line, there is a chance that these two will clash one-on-one at some point on Sunday.
C.J. Mosley, Inside Linebacker, New York Jets
Mosley has been as consistent as they come since being selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. The five-time Pro Bowler has logged over 150 tackles in each of his three last seasons and has controlled the middle of the field as well as any inside linebacker throughout that span. Mosley and Ridley will very likely cross paths on Sunday as Ridley runs routes over the middle of the field.