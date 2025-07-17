Where Will Alabama Finish in 2025 SEC Standings? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI writers Katie Windham and Hunter De Siver discuss where Alabama will finish in the SEC standings in Year 2 under Kalen DeBoer.
The official media preseason SEC poll will be released on Friday after the conclusion of SEC Media Days, so before it comes out, we thought we would make a prediction for Alabama here at BamaCentral.
The Crimson Tide finished tied for fourth in the SEC with a 5-3 record in league play last season in Year 1 under Kalen DeBoer. It was the first time Alabama had more than two SEC losses in a season since 2010.
Alabama will play eight conference games with the same opponents as a season ago, just in the opposite location. The Crimson Tide will host Vanderbilt, Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma and face Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Auburn on the road.
As a media days attendee, De Siver submitted his preseason ballot for the standings and all-SEC teams. Here was his predicted order of finish:
1. Texas
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. South Carolina
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Texas A&M
9. Ole Miss
10. Tennessee
11. Missouri
12. Auburn
13. Vanderbilt
14. Arkansas
15. Kentucky
16. Mississippi State
De Siver picked Texas to win the league with Alabama finishing second. Windham predicts that Alabama will be third or fourth in the SEC standings.
