Which Alabama Football Position Group Has the Most to Prove on The Joe Gaither Show
The Alabama Crimson Tide inches closer to its season opener against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday. Let's dive into position groups to watch on Saban Field in Bryant-Denny Stadium on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral". We invite Jake McMahon of the WKU Herald to tell us about the Hilltoppers and then discuss the last time Kane Wommack played South Alabama as well as two rule changes in college football.
We open with four positions to watch on Saturday as final comments have been made by the coaching staff and players as the Tide prepares to welcome the Hilltoppers. How many wide receivers will make an impact on Saturday? What will the right tackle rotation look like and one position group that's being under considered entering the season?
The show then welcomes McMahon of the WKU Herald to talk about Tyson Helton and the expectations for the Hilltoppers this season. Can TJ Finley step into Helton's offense and keep the high-flying passing attack going in 2024?
The show comes back to the desk to talk about the last two times Kane Wommack faced the two elements involved in Saturday's game. South Alabama lost to Texas State in 2023 and Western Kentucky in 2022, can Wommack learn from the losses to get back on the winning side against Western Kentucky?
Lastly, the show discusses two rule changes involving college football. What do we make of the NCAA deciding the post-season didn't count against the redshirt rule? What about a proposed adjustment to the transfer portal?
