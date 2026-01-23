'The System is Clearly Broken': Nate Oats Speaks on Charles Bediako's Return

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats knew what was coming before his Friday conference before the Tennessee game commenced.

Sure, it's a massive rivalry historically and both head coaches are currently the longest tenured in the SEC, but Saturday's edition of Alabama-Tennessee doesn't include the storylines.

Former Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako sued the NCAA earlier this week with hopes of gaining collegiate eligibility, and after being granted a temporary restraining order by a Tuscaloosa judge, he's available to play for Alabama the Vols.

Alabama has become the epicenter of the hottest topic in college sports in the last couple of days. It's been quite the roller coaster, as countless debates across the country have sparked up from this. And before Oats took any questions during Friday's press conference, he made an opening statement surrounding Bediako's return.

"First of all, the system is clearly broken," Oats said. "I'm all for figuring out a way to fix it. But since the NCAA has already allowed professionals to play, virtually every team that we've played this year, or will play, has a former professional player on their roster, you tell me how I'm supposed to tell Charles and the team that we're not going to support them when he's been deemed legally eligible to play.

"Charles is still within his five-year window. He's 23-years-old. He's pursuing his degree here at Alabama. We've got a roster spot open, so this is not taking any opportunities away from a high school recruit or anybody else. Charles shouldn't be punished for choosing to go the academic route out of high school rather than the professional route like the international players did.

"Again, my personal opinion on all of this is we need a uniform and transparent system that doesn't punish the Americans, that takes the hypocrisy out of it, that gives equal treatment to Americans and international players both while also allowing high school players the opportunities they need coming out of school. Someone should be able to come up with a system that checks all of those boxes.

"But for now, we're gonna continue to support Charles, our team and we're working closely with our administration and our compliance department on all of this. That's what I've got on that."

Oats understood that Bediako "will draw a lot of attention for this game," and he confirmed a report from Wednesday night that he is planning to play the center, but "we're going to follow the court orders."

Oats stressed that "we've been in constant contact with our administration and compliance" regarding Bediako's eligibility and that "there's no concern" if a punishment from the NCAA ensues if Bediako does not win the injunction hearing on Tuesday.

So, does Oats feel that bring Bediako back is good for the sport? Does he feel any personal responsibility for any negatives?

"Like I said, we've got to come up with a uniform and transparent system that doesn't give preferential treatment to international players like the current system does because those guys can play four years professionally and then come here," Oats said.

"Is it good for the sport? At some point, we've got to get it to where everybody has got a uniform, transparent. We all know who we can recruit and who we can't recruit, that doesn't give preferential treatment to international players. Once they figure that out, it will be great. If this helps them get to that point, that would be great. But they need to get to that point."

