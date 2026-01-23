Ranking Alabama's Top Transfer Portal Acquisitions So Far

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost 21 players to the transfer portal upon the conclusion of the regular season, leaving depth questions at numerous positions ahead of the new season.

The Crimson Tide signed a top-five recruiting class in December, but turned to the transfer portal to replace its departing talent, adding 19 players to the roster ahead of the new season. Alabama overhauled the trenches by adding six offensive linemen and five defensive linemen, brought in a wide receiver, and heated the special teams room by bringing in a kicker. Here are the top five incoming transfers for the Crimson Tide.

Terrance Green is a 6-foot-5, 330-pound defensive lineman from Oregon. Green was a rotational defensive lineman for the Ducks this season and was considered the No. 30 defensive lineman in the Class of 2023. He totaled 23 tackles, including three for loss, one sack, and three pass breakups in 25 games for the Ducks.

Green's size makes him an ideal candidate for Alabama's starting nose guard spot after Tim Keenan exhausted his eligibility. Green was considered a top 10 defensive lineman in the transfer portal and brings experience playing high-level football. As a redshirt junior, he'll stabilize a position group riddled with youth.

Racin Delgatty is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound center from Cal Poly. He was All-Big Sky Second Team in 2025 after starting all 12 games for the FCS Mustangs. The former 3-star recruit allowed just 11 pressures on 460 pass-blocking snaps last season and plays with a mean streak that stands out on tape.

Delgatty steps into the Crimson Tide center position after two-year starter Parker Brailsford declared for the NFL Draft. He offers the offense an experienced player, as he's played in 21 games for Cal Poly over the last two seasons. Delgatty becomes the centerpiece in a revamped offensive line and will be snapping to a new starting quarterback.

Jayvin James is a 6-foot-5, 320-pound left tackle from Mississippi State. He was considered a 3-star tackle in the Class of 2023. James went to Akron before transferring to Mississippi State. He has 21 starts throughout his time in college football and he gave up three sacks in 2025 for the Bulldogs.

James likely steps into the Crimson Tide's left tackle spot ahead of the new year. Alabama will be sporting a brand new left tackle for the first time in three seasons as Kadyn Proctor declared for the NFL Draft. He will be challenged for the position by Michigan transfer Ty Haywood and redshirt freshman Jackson Lloyd.

Ethan Fields is a 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman from Ole Miss. He was considered a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2023. He redshirted in 2023, played in four games in 2024, and appeared in five games in 2025.

Fields likely steps into one of Alabama's vacated guard positions in 2026. The Crimson Tide saw Jaeden Roberts, Kam Dewberry and Geno VanDeMark all exhaust their eligibility, leaving both the right and left guard positions open. Fields brings SEC experience to the room and will challenge Will Sanders and Michigan transfer Kaden Strayhorn for a starting role.

Noah Rodgers is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver from N.C. State. He appeared in 26 games, catching 68 passes for 919 yards and three touchdowns over the last two seasons and was considered the No. 8 wide receiver in the Class of 2023.

Rogers adds depth and experience to Alabama's wide receiver room as he enters his redshirt junior season. His size and length make him an asset to a position group that lost Germie Bernard to graduation and Isaiah Horton to the transfer portal. The athletic pass catcher should thrive in opportunities opposite Ryan Williams and Lotzeir Brooks, as the coverage struggles to keep up with Alabama's numerous options.

Honorable Mentions: Defensive lineman Devan Thompkins and edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu stand out as the two biggest names not to crack the top-five. Thompkins, out of Southern California is an experienced defender with 4.5 sacks in 27 games played. He will have an opportunity to start for the Crimson Tide at the defensive tackle position in Kane Wommack's defense and could become key playmaker in the 2026 Alabama defense. Umeozulu played his last three seasons at South Carolina and looks to contribute as a pass-rusher along the defensive front. The senior was third on the Gamecocks in quarterback pressures last season, making him an exciting addition to Wommack's side.