Which SEC Team is Mostly Likely to Lose to Unranked Foe Week 1? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI assistant editor Katie Windham discusses some of the Week 1 matchups around the country involving Southeastern Conference teams and takes a look at who might be most likely to start the season with a loss.
Week 1 of the college football season is finally here, Missouri kicks things off for the SEC on Thursday night at 6:30 CT against Central Arkansas. SEC teams will be prominently featured in some of the top matchups of the weekend like Texas at Ohio State and LSU at Clemson.
While Florida State is coming off a 2-10 season, the clash between Alabama and the Seminoles features two of the biggest brands in college football over the last few decades.
I didn't think it would be fair to say which team is most likely to lose this weekend since Texas and LSU are playing on the road against top-5 opponents, so I decided to look at which team is mostly likely to lose to an unranked team.
Saturday can be a tricky game for the Crimson Tide, especially if the Florida weather gets a little crazy. Tennessee has a lot of question marks after Nico Iamaleava transferred this offseason, but I think Auburn at Baylor on Friday night is the team most likely to lose to an unranked opponent.
Full SEC Week 1 Slate:
(all times CT)
Thursday, Aug. 28- Central Arkansas at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Friday, Aug. 29- Auburn at Baylor, 7 p.m., FOX
Saturday, Aug. 30
No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee (Atlanta), 11 a.m., ABC
Mississippi State at Southern Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
Toledo at Kentucky, 11:45 a.m., SEC Network
Marshall at No. 5 Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 8 Alabama at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Alabama A&M at Arkansas, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
Long Island at No. 15 Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
UTSA at No. 19 Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN
Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. ESPN+/SEC Network+
No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Georgia State at No. 21 Ole Miss, 6:45 p.m., SEC Network
Sunday, Aug. 31- Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina (Atlanta) 2 p.m., ESPN
What do you think? Who is in danger to start the season 0-1? Let us know in the comments on social media.