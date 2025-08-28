Bama Central

Which SEC Team is Mostly Likely to Lose to Unranked Foe Week 1? Just a Minute

College football is back, and the SEC will once again be playing in some of the top matchups of opening weekend.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of the SEC logo on a chain marker during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field.
Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of the SEC logo on a chain marker during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI assistant editor Katie Windham discusses some of the Week 1 matchups around the country involving Southeastern Conference teams and takes a look at who might be most likely to start the season with a loss.

Week 1 of the college football season is finally here, Missouri kicks things off for the SEC on Thursday night at 6:30 CT against Central Arkansas. SEC teams will be prominently featured in some of the top matchups of the weekend like Texas at Ohio State and LSU at Clemson.

While Florida State is coming off a 2-10 season, the clash between Alabama and the Seminoles features two of the biggest brands in college football over the last few decades.

I didn't think it would be fair to say which team is most likely to lose this weekend since Texas and LSU are playing on the road against top-5 opponents, so I decided to look at which team is mostly likely to lose to an unranked team.

Saturday can be a tricky game for the Crimson Tide, especially if the Florida weather gets a little crazy. Tennessee has a lot of question marks after Nico Iamaleava transferred this offseason, but I think Auburn at Baylor on Friday night is the team most likely to lose to an unranked opponent.

Full SEC Week 1 Slate:

(all times CT)

Thursday, Aug. 28- Central Arkansas at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Friday, Aug. 29- Auburn at Baylor, 7 p.m., FOX

Saturday, Aug. 30

No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee (Atlanta), 11 a.m., ABC

Mississippi State at Southern Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN

Toledo at Kentucky, 11:45 a.m., SEC Network

Marshall at No. 5 Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 8 Alabama at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Alabama A&M at Arkansas, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network

Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+

Long Island at No. 15 Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+

UTSA at No. 19 Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN

Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. ESPN+/SEC Network+

No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Georgia State at No. 21 Ole Miss, 6:45 p.m., SEC Network

Sunday, Aug. 31- Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina (Atlanta) 2 p.m., ESPN

What do you think? Who is in danger to start the season 0-1? Let us know in the comments on social media.

