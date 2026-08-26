Who Moves Up Depth Chart Following Jeremiah Beaman Injury? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral basketball and football writer Hunter De Siver discusses replacements for Alabama defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman.

It's unfortunate, but for the second time of his collegiate career, we're writing an article about who will fill Alabama defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman's role after tearing his ACL.

Beaman first sustained the injury during the 2025 season opener against Florida State, and on Sunday, he hurt what defensive coordinator Kane Wommack believes is the same knee during practice.

Beaman wouldn't have been a starter, as the defensive line's main trio between Bandit Devan Thompkins, nose tackle Terrance Green and defensive tackle London Simmons has been set for quite some time, however, he would've been one of the first linemen off the bench.

There's a couple of players that could move up in the depth chart and fill in for Beaman, with perhaps the main candidate being Kedrick Bingley-Jones. He and Beaman were interchangeable as to who would be the first nose tackle off the bench, but now it's all but officially him.

"KBJ is just like a really good football player," Wommack said on Wednesday. "He’s kind of got that crafty old man to him. A little bit like he’s seen all the tricks of the trade. He knows how to disengage and get off a block. I think that’s the thing.

"I knew we were going to get a really steady football player, but I’ve been impressed with his ability to get off of blocks and make plays in the backfield. And so, he certainly, from what I saw on tape, has taken his game and improved upon it."

Bingley-Jones certainly is the "old man" of the Crimson Tide, as the offseason Mississippi State acquisition joins Wolf linebacker Jah-Marien Latham as the two sixth-year players on the roster.

Bingley-Jones started his career at North Carolina, where he spent four seasons total after redshirting in 2020. The lineman transferred to Mississippi State in 2024. Last year with the Bulldogs, he played in all 13 games and finished with 25 total tackles.

Edric Hill, a senior, is another player who could move up the depth chart. Hill saw an increased role as the 2025 season went on, logging 23 tackles, including three for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Former Alabama defensive lineman and captain Tim Keenan III said before last season that he would sometimes model his game after the "naturally gifted" Hill and Wommack praised him for his consistency midseason.

Hill is more of defensive tackle rather than a nose, but Wommack shared that the lineman has put on weight this offseason, which allows some positional versatility.

"A year ago, we were having a hard time keeping him even above that 280 mark, which is not good for an interior defensive lineman," Wommack said. "And as I’ve said, that was a huge point of emphasis for us of bringing in guys that have bigger measurables. "And then also developing the guys within. And so I think he’s somewhere in that 295 range right now and holding well, even through fall camp, so that’s exciting from that standpoint."

In terms of other candidates to move up the depth chart following Beaman's injury, keep an eye on Steve Bolo Mboumoua and Isaia Faga.

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