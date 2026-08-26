Alabama Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Beaman To Miss 2026 Season

Alabama's defensive line depth took a blow this week as junior Jeremiah Beaman suffered an injury in practice. Beaman reportedly suffered an ACL injury during Sunday's practice and will miss the 2026 season, according to Alabama's NIL collective.

"Jeremiah did get hurt yesterday," Kalen DeBoer said after Monday's practice. "We have an idea of what the injury is. I would wait to comment on it until we get a further understanding, and that would probably be tomorrow."

Beaman appeared in the season opener against Florida State before suffering a torn ACL ahead of last season's Week 2 game against Louisiana-Monroe. He missed the final 14 games, but appeared ready to return to the lineup for the Crimson Tide this season.

The former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2024 played in three games in 2024, recording two tackles and a quarterback hurry. He was expected to provide quality depth along the defensive front in 2026 with ability to play either nose-tackle or three-technique behind Terrance Green and Kedrick Bingley-Jones.

🚩BREAKING: Alabama defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman will miss the 2026 season



The third-year player suffered an ACL injury during practice on Sunday. Beaman underwent surgery this week.



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➡️https://t.co/EMfh1dLrKd pic.twitter.com/RU7O3gbL4I — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) August 26, 2026

"He's worked really, really hard to get himself back," Wommack said of Beaman last week. "And you think about it, knee injuries are hard for anybody, but when you're talking about a big frame like that — a big body — to be able to put himself into a position where he can pound, move, shift and all that stuff. And then, obviously you're going to get 600 pounds of double teams on you.



"So there's a lot of work and effort to get to that position where that knee can be healthy and stable. I make no bones about it, Jeff Allen and his staff are the best in the world at what they do. Our guys have done a really good job, but Beaman's in a really good place right now. I'm proud of him."

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