Who Should be Alabama's Backup Quarterback? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI assistant editor Katie Windham discusses whether it will be Austin Mack or Keelon Russell serving as the backup quarterback to starter Ty Simpson.
The biggest question mark of Alabama's fall camp was answered on Monday with redshirt junior Ty Simpson being named the starting quarterback. However, Alabama has not publicicly announced who will be serving as his backup: either redshirt sophomore Austin Mack or true freshman Keelon Russell.
"We're still working through all that," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said after Tuesday's practice. "I think you'd be pigeonholing yourself a little bit on reps and opportunity for both of those guys to get better."
As highly-rated as Russell was as a recruit, a lot of people assumed the competition was between him and Simpson, but both Grubb and head coach Kalen DeBoer have said things throughout camp that make it sound like Mack is the No. 2 guy, and Russell still has some developing to do.
"Commanding the huddle, I think your two guys that have been around the offense the longest -- Ty and Austin -- when they get in the huddle and they've got to rattle off a play, they're sharp and confident with it," DeBoer said after the first scrimmage. "Keelon is still learning those things, but he's doing a great job. The progress is something that you'd hope for and he's right there."
Mack is now in his third year learning DeBoer's offense and second season with Grubb after starting his career as an early enrollee at Washington. Russell was a unanimous five-star prospect by all major recruiting outlets and the national Gatorade Player of the Year.
Alabama only has three scholarship quarterbacks on its 2025 roster and needs all three to remain on the roster throughout the season. Neither Simpson, Mack or Russell have significant in-game experience, but all have the talent to be an SEC quarterback under the direction of DeBoer and Grubb.
