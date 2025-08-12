Bama Central

Why Alabama Was Ready to Name Ty Simpson Starting Quarterback

The Crimson Tide coaching staff saw enough through the first few weeks of fall camp to announce the decision.

Katie Windham

Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) reaches out for a snap during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) reaches out for a snap during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer originally made it sound like the Crimson Tide would wait to name a starting quarterback after the second scrimmage, but the team was told on Monday that Ty Simpson was the guy.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb explained after Tuesday's practice why the staff was ready to name the decision.

"I really felt like he had showed enough through camp to be the dominant player in the room," Grubb said. "I felt like it was the best thing for the team just to move forward and get the guys going and give some establishment to that position so the team can get behind them.”

Grubb highlighted Simpson's decision making and his ability to take care of the football, with no interceptions in the first scrimmage and only one throughout fall camp.

It was a welcome announcement for redshirt senior tight end Josh Cuevas.

"Honestly I didn't know it was going to be announced yesterday, but it was, and I was really happy that we can finally get something going," Cuevas said. "Excited for our guy... There was a lot of uncertainty. All we would hear is just, 'QB battle, QB battle, QB battle.' And it was getting to the point that, you know what, I don't know who's going to be the starter.

"So when Coach Grubb finally announced it, everybody kind of settled in and was like, 'OK. Ty's our guy.' We're going to solidify now and start building on concrete instead of sand."

Simpson is the only scholarship quarterback on the roster that was not recruited by the current staff. He signed with Alabama in 2022 and was part of Nick Saban's last recruiting classes. Yet, he stayed loyal to the program and was able to earn the trust with Grubb and DeBoer.

"One of my main messages to Ty was that he did earn it," Grubb said. "I thought that he was a little bit careless with the football, and that was something that I wanted to make sure that, as a decision maker, you know, with a good team and a lot of great supporting cast around him, I just want to make sure he can distribute the ball. And I thought for him, calming the game down, slowing it down, and being authentic in the meeting room— not trying to say things to impress a coach, or like say something to show that you understand the coverage, asking genuine questions. Just being in the meeting room with him every day, I trust him in that regard, and I think that was a huge part of our growth.”

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.

Home/Football