Why Alabama Was Ready to Name Ty Simpson Starting Quarterback
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer originally made it sound like the Crimson Tide would wait to name a starting quarterback after the second scrimmage, but the team was told on Monday that Ty Simpson was the guy.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb explained after Tuesday's practice why the staff was ready to name the decision.
"I really felt like he had showed enough through camp to be the dominant player in the room," Grubb said. "I felt like it was the best thing for the team just to move forward and get the guys going and give some establishment to that position so the team can get behind them.”
Grubb highlighted Simpson's decision making and his ability to take care of the football, with no interceptions in the first scrimmage and only one throughout fall camp.
It was a welcome announcement for redshirt senior tight end Josh Cuevas.
"Honestly I didn't know it was going to be announced yesterday, but it was, and I was really happy that we can finally get something going," Cuevas said. "Excited for our guy... There was a lot of uncertainty. All we would hear is just, 'QB battle, QB battle, QB battle.' And it was getting to the point that, you know what, I don't know who's going to be the starter.
"So when Coach Grubb finally announced it, everybody kind of settled in and was like, 'OK. Ty's our guy.' We're going to solidify now and start building on concrete instead of sand."
Simpson is the only scholarship quarterback on the roster that was not recruited by the current staff. He signed with Alabama in 2022 and was part of Nick Saban's last recruiting classes. Yet, he stayed loyal to the program and was able to earn the trust with Grubb and DeBoer.
"One of my main messages to Ty was that he did earn it," Grubb said. "I thought that he was a little bit careless with the football, and that was something that I wanted to make sure that, as a decision maker, you know, with a good team and a lot of great supporting cast around him, I just want to make sure he can distribute the ball. And I thought for him, calming the game down, slowing it down, and being authentic in the meeting room— not trying to say things to impress a coach, or like say something to show that you understand the coverage, asking genuine questions. Just being in the meeting room with him every day, I trust him in that regard, and I think that was a huge part of our growth.”