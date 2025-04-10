Bama Central

Why 2025 Alabama Gymnastics is Perfect Example of Not Giving Up on a Team: Just a Minute

The Crimson Tide is one of the last eight teams standing in college gymnastics after an up-and-down regular season.

Katie Windham

Apr 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama gymnasts react to the final socres being posted for the NCAA Gymnastics Tuscaloosa Regional at Coleman Coliseum. Florida won the event with a score of 197.700 and Alabama also advanced scoring 197.675.
Apr 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama gymnasts react to the final socres being posted for the NCAA Gymnastics Tuscaloosa Regional at Coleman Coliseum. Florida won the event with a score of 197.700 and Alabama also advanced scoring 197.675.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's assistant editor and gymnastics writer Katie Windham talks about why the 2025 Alabama gymnastics team is the perfect example of why a fanbase shouldn't give up on a team.

Wins and losses don't matter as much in gymnastics, but no competitor likes losing. And Alabama gymnastics lost a lot this season. In fact, the Crimson Tide only had one SEC win in a dual meet.

Now, Alabama is one of the last eight teams standing in college gymnastics after posting a season-best 197.675 to finish second in the Tuscaloosa Regional and secure a spot at nationals.

Throughout the season, there was lot of online discourse and general discontentedness with the way the season was going. And with a program that's had as much success as Alabama gymnastics has had, some of that criticism is fair.

But the talent was there. The depth was there. The potential was there, and the team and coaches didn't quit. Head coach Ashley Johnston and the gymnasts have talked about learning more from this season than any other previous season.

This team and season is a perfect example of why a fanbase should never give up on a team. They may just surprise you at the most important moment.

