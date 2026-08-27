Why Alabama DL Devan Thompkins Feels Comfortable Leading as a Transfer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Devan Thompkins spent four seasons at USC and decided to enter the portal as a grad transfer. Ultimately, Alabama rose to the top out of all the options he had in the transfer portal.

Since arriving to Tuscaloosa in January, Thompkins has drawn high praise from coaches and teammates alike. One thing that has consistently come up is his leadership. As a new face on the team, it can sometimes be challenging for new players to feel comfortable stepping up as a vocal leader, but Thompkins shared why it's been important to him.

"It took me a while just to learn how everybody is, but really just sharing my experiences that I had at the previous college I was at," Thompkins said after Thursday's practice. "Just sharing those experiences, letting the younger guys know that I was once in their shoes before too. Really just spreading the energy I once had, to them.”

Over the summer, a group of Alabama defensive lineman, including Thompkins, Terrance Green, Isaia Faga, Corey Howard Jr., Mhari Johnson, Jamarion Matthews, Edric Hill and the now injured Jeremiah Beaman, spent time in Atanta working on their pass-rushing skills, but also their chemistry as a position group.

"Learning my teammates was definitely the best thing," Thompkins said.

The 6-5, 300-pound defender brings a lot of needed experience to the Crimson Tide's defensive line room. Thompkins played in all 12 games for USC last season and in 28 games total over his four seasons with the Trojans. He had 31 total tackles with three sacks last season and has been working on his skills to be an even better pass rusher this season. He credits his teammates and coaches for making the transition to Alabama smooth.

Energy and effort is something Thompkins wants to be known for. He's expected to be an immediate impact player and starter for the Crimson Tide in Kane Wommack's defense.

"Intensity, high-effort guy," Thompkins said to describe his game. "Always willing to put myself on the line for the team. I like to say I’m a leader just to lead by example just to help the younger guys. Giving my best every play, just putting my best foot forward, that’s what people can expect from me.”

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