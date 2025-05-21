Why Nick Saban's Emmy Shouldn't Come as a Surprise: Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral assistant editor Katie Windham shares why it shouldn't be a surprise that Nick Saban won a Sports Emmy in the first year of his post-coaching career.
Nick Saban won a Sports Emmy for "Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent" on Tuesday night for his work on ESPN's "College GameDay" as an analyst.
Anyone who has followed Saban's career knows he's been successful at almost everything he does. (Let's just pretend like the Dolphins experiement didn't happen.) Not only did Saban win seven national titles (six at Alabama) and a dozen conference championships in college football, but he has built a car dealer empire outside of the sport.
So winning an Emmy his first year of doing TV full time should come as no surprise. Whenever ESPN's "College GameDay" host Rece Davis spoke about what Saban brought to the show, he mentioned how prepared the former Alabama head coach was for every meeting and show.
Saban spent decades giving the media hard time, but maybe that helped him have a seamless transition from coach to media personality. I think most people who watched Saban on ESPN this past season, including myself, would agree that this award was well deserved. He was just as natural in behind the desk as he was behind the podium or on the sidelines.