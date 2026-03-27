Will Aden Holloway Play Against Michigan? The Joe Gaither Show

CHICAGO - Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez and Hunter De Siver as we put the finishing touches on the week leading up to the Sweet 16. The program discusses the latest developments with Aden Holloway, Yaxel Lendeborg's contradictory comments about Alabama and predicts the matchup inside the United Center.

The program begins with the latest Holloway developments as a judge has ruled he can travel out of the state of Alabama. The trio debates if Holloway will see the floor in the United Center, what his stat line may be if he plays and if the Crimson Tide even should play him.

We stay with tonight's basketball game and discuss Lendeborg's unusual comments about Alabama on Thursday. Who is telling the truth? Lendeborg or Nate Oats? De Siver discusses the Crimson Tide's defensive strategy and what Alabama may try to force Michigan into.

Lastly, we get Fernandez to highlight this weeekend's baseball series against Auburn before making our final predictions on the Sweet 16 game. How is the baseball program incentivizing people to come to the ballpark and enjoy the best of both worlds? Who predicted an upset tonight and who predicted the season to end?

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