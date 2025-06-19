Bama Central

Will Alabama Football Reverse Road Struggles in 2025? Just a Minute

All of the Crimson Tide's regular season losses in Kalen DeBoer's first season happened away from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Katie Windham

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis (10) returns an interception for a touchdown in front of Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Robbie Ouzts (45) and quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis (10) returns an interception for a touchdown in front of Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Robbie Ouzts (45) and quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's assistant editor Katie Windham discusses whether the Crimson Tide will fare better on the road in Year 2 under Kalen DeBoer.

One of Alabama's most complete and dominant overall performances last season happened in one of the toughest road environments in college football at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Yet, the Crimson Tide lost all three of its other SEC road games at Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Oklahoma in Kalen DeBoer's first season.

Will Alabama flip the script in 2025? Overall, Alabama was 2-3 on the road with wins at Wisconsin and LSU and the losses to the Commodores, Volunteers and Sooners. This season, the Tide opens the season at Florida State on Aug. 30 with SEC road trips to Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Auburn.

The first SEC road game at Georgia is the toughest matchup on paper, but South Carolina will definitley want revenge after how last year's game ended, and Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn is always a tough place for Alabama to play.

DeBoer is not on the hot seat entering his second season, but he might end up there if Alabama loses three road games again in 2025. It is a tough schedule, but I think the Crimson Tide will fare better away from home this year.

What do you think? Will Alabama have a better road record in 2025? Let us know in the comments on social media.

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/All Things Bama