Will Alabama Football Reverse Road Struggles in 2025? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's assistant editor Katie Windham discusses whether the Crimson Tide will fare better on the road in Year 2 under Kalen DeBoer.
One of Alabama's most complete and dominant overall performances last season happened in one of the toughest road environments in college football at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Yet, the Crimson Tide lost all three of its other SEC road games at Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Oklahoma in Kalen DeBoer's first season.
Will Alabama flip the script in 2025? Overall, Alabama was 2-3 on the road with wins at Wisconsin and LSU and the losses to the Commodores, Volunteers and Sooners. This season, the Tide opens the season at Florida State on Aug. 30 with SEC road trips to Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Auburn.
The first SEC road game at Georgia is the toughest matchup on paper, but South Carolina will definitley want revenge after how last year's game ended, and Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn is always a tough place for Alabama to play.
DeBoer is not on the hot seat entering his second season, but he might end up there if Alabama loses three road games again in 2025. It is a tough schedule, but I think the Crimson Tide will fare better away from home this year.
