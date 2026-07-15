Will Alabama Have a 1,000-Yard Receiver in 2026? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral basketball and football writer Hunter De Siver discusses whether or not Alabama will have a 1,000-yard receiver.

From 2018 to 2021, Alabama football had a 1,000-yard receiver six times. DeVonta Smith and Jerry Jeudy each had two 1,000-yard seasons, while Jameson Williams and John Metchie III each accomplished the feat in 2021.

But the Crimson Tide hasn't had a pass-catcher hit this mark since then. In fact, not one Alabama player has even eclipsed 900 yards. Ryan Coleman-Williams has the most with 865, doing so as a freshman in 2024.

Coleman-Williams is still at UA as he's entering his third season, all of which under head coach Kalen DeBoer. If there's any chance that an Alabama player ends the under-1,000 receiving yards streak this season, it would have to be him.

After an incredible freshman year that made him a national sensation and put him on the cover of a renowned video game franchise, he had a subpar sophomore season. Drops were the main issue for Coleman-Williams, as they occurred far too often for someone of his status in the sport.

But the 19-year-old is changing his approach, and DeBoer said numerous times throughout the offseason how much he's improved on and off the field. He stayed in Tuscaloosa to train during the early parts of the summer, and the expectations for him are extremely high.

In terms of other receivers, Lotzeir Brooks, who was the first receiver to come off the bench last season, is the primary option to take the WR2 spot. After recording an impressive 32-reception, 441-yard and 2-touchdown freshman year, gaining 600 more yards is a very difficult challenge.

In addition to Brooks taking targets away from Coleman-Williams, the third starting receiver spot is very much up for grabs. It was probably going to be Noah Rogers, but after he sustained an injury at A-Day, DeBoer revealed that the recovery would "bleed into the season." It might be a WR3 by committee for a while, as Derek Meadows, Cederian Morgan and Rico Scott are among those who can compete.

So, can Coleman-Williams eclipse 1,000 yards?

Probably not because of the wide array of targets around him, but ending the under-900 streak is definitely doable for him. He will be the main target in the receiver's room that belongs to him. Based on how much DeBoer has applauded him this offseason, the drops should not be an issue, and he's up for the challenge of being the face of the Crimson Tide.

He's one of the longest-tenured starters on the roster and will be viewed as a leader of the team, and there's a decent chance that he earns enough votes to be named one of the captains. It's worth mentioning that he's one of Alabama's three player representatives for SEC Media Days as well.

Last Time Each SEC Team Had a 1,000-Yard Receiver:

Alabama: 2021

Arkansas: 2024

Auburn: 1999

Florida: 2002

Georgia: 2002

Kentucky: 2021

LSU: 2023

Mississippi State: 2025

Missouri: 2023

Oklahoma: 2022

Ole Miss: 2024

South Carolina: 2023

Tennessee: 2025

Texas: 2023

Texas A&M: 2016

Vanderbilt: 2013

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