Kalen DeBoer Provides Update on Noah Rogers Following A-Day Injury

Alabama wide receiver Noah Rogers, who exited A-Day early on a cart, will miss part of the 2026 season.

"Unfortunately, he suffered an injury that is going to take a little while to recover, and it will lead into the season here a little bit," head coach Kalen DeBoer told Tide 100.9's Ryan Fowler on Monday. "I'm not going to give a timeline exactly. He won't be ready to go right when the season starts. We do expect it to be a situation where he will, he will get to be back during the season."

"He came in and really adapted to things so quickly, and our team just loves having him here. Just to give you an idea of how positive he is, his response to me, even just was how excited he was to get back and being around the team knowing how disappointed he is that he doesn't have a little recovery here that he's got to work through for his focus to be on the team and not about himself.

"We have had the luxury of seeing him, but the type of person he is, for sure is, you know, coming out in these moments of adversity that he didn't have to go through, and obviously us as a team that we got to go through, because he's making a lot of plays for us. And new guys will have to step up here early in the season."

The offseason NC State transfer finished his redshirt sophomore year with the Wolfpack totaling 33 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. In 2024, he logged very similar numbers: 35 receptions for 478 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. Rogers now has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 2023 four-star prospect started his collegiate career at Ohio State, but he transferred to the Wolfpack after only seeing time in four games. The Rolesville, N.C., native was ranked as the No. 40 overall recruit, the No. 8 wide receiver and the No. 2 player in the state.

"Noah has been consistent," DeBoer said after Alabama's April 3 scrimmage. "He had a couple of nice catches and made some big plays. I thought he was there when needed to. Even just sometimes short ones where you've got to move the chains, maybe it's not just a complete natural catch, he'd probably be the one that stood out the most."

"He's definitely another speed guy," Coleman-Williams said of Rogers on March 12. "He is eating up a lot of grass day in and day out. It's good to have threats on all sides of the field, and I'm just super proud of the work that he's put in so far and I know he's going to keep going."

As Rogers begins his recovery, which Alabama receivers will step up for him?

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