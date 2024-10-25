Will Alabama Have a Happy Homecoming on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a Homecoming edition of Football Friday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we welcome Mason Woods and Hunter De Siver to discuss the matchup between Alabama and Missouri in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
We open the conversation up with brief reports from Woods and De Siver in each of their areas of expertise. Woods teases his article detailing the recruiting action over the weekend and De Siver lets us know how wild it was in Neyland Stadium last Saturday.
The program then gets into comments made by Paul Finebaum and Damien Harris as the pair furthered topics we've already addressed this week, before transitioning into the actual Homecoming weekend.
The conversation details our favorite Homecoming activities and De Siver tells us about the art of pomping as the weekend has something for everyone to enjoy. Will Missouri's Brady Cook be available for the game this weekend? If he can't play, how will the Tigers' offense adjust?
We all make our submissions for three players to watch in this week's game as we try to identify the players needing to have big games in order for Alabama to win.
Finally, we finish the show in true "Football Friday" tradition by making our picks for the weekend ahead. Will you be watching LSU-Texas A&M? Can Illinois upset Oregon? Will Alabama cover the spread this weekend?
