Will Alabama's Last Four Games Be a 'Trick' or 'Treat?' Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Katie Windham and Joe Gaither discuss the Crimson Tide's final four games of the regular season on a Halloween edition of "Just a Minute." Will the end of Kalen DeBoer's first season be a "trick" or "treat?"
Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic put it best when he said that the recent stretch of games for the Crimson Tide had been emotionally draining and full of ups and downs. Since the last bye weekend, Alabama has played five straight SEC games, losing both matchups on the road to Vanderbilt and Tennessee.
There are four games left on the regular season schedule. Win out, and the Crimson Tide is likely in the first edition of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Lose any of those four games, and Alabama will probably be headed to a regular bowl game in Kalen DeBoer's first season.
Alabama's remaining schedule:
- Nov. 9 at No. 16 LSU (6-2, 3-1 SEC)
- Nov. 16 vs. Mercer (7-1)
- Nov. 23 at Oklahoma (4-4, 1-4 SEC)
- Nov. 30 vs. Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC)
Where are the opportunities to trick Alabama up, or will the final four games be a treat for Crimson Tide fans to enjoy?