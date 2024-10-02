Domani Jackson's Consistency Shines in Alabama Secondary
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— One of Alabama's biggest question marks coming into the season was at cornerback. With Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry off to the NFL and a few others entering the transfer portal, the Crimson Tide didn't return any significant snaps at corner. There was a lot of talent at the position, but very little experience, especially within the SEC.
USC transfer Domani Jackson is the most experienced guy in the position group as a true junior, but had never played in the SEC before. Behind Jackson are a lot of young guys, including true freshmen like Zabien Brown and Jaylen Mbakwe, that have been thrust into an early role on the team.
Through the Crimson Tide's first three games, Jackson didn't have any flashy plays, but was a consistent defender in coverage. Opposing quarterbacks didn't target him often, and when they did, he hadn't allowed many catches. He had only allowed seven yards in coverage in Alabama's first three games.
Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack called Jackson a "quiet, consistent" piece of the Alabama program and defense over the first four games.
" I think the other night he got one ball caught on him," Wommack said. 'Does a real good job at the point of attack. From a downfield presence very consistent in technique. He has become a very physical player, which is exciting to see, that toughness that we really challenged him in the off-season. His ability to go make plays on the ball and in the run game and the perimeter game he did a real nice job of that in the last game."
But Jackson had his biggest moment of the season so far in Saturday's 41-34 win over Georgia. Late in the first quarter, Jackson perfectly read the play to intercept Georgia's Carson Beck and set up the Crimson Tide offense to go ahead by 21 points early in the game.
"We brought out a pressure package we had been working on all off-season and preparing and fortunately were able to hold it until we got into SEC play," Wommack explained. "First time we called it, Domani did exactly what we wanted him to do in that situation. They threw the ball out on the perimeter, and he made the interception. You want to see guys who work hard in preparation and be rewarded on game day. You can point to multiple times we worked that exact process we thought they were going to go to and driving the ball. You can pretty much almost prepare practice reps, multiple practice reps, against exactly what happened, and that’s pretty cool.”
Since the preseason, Jackson has been acknowledged as the unequivocal leader of the cornerbacks. He almost had no choice but to step into a leadership role right away because of the lack of experience, but it was a role he embraced from the start.
Fellow transfer defensive back Keon Sabb said Jackson isn't as quiet as people think once you get to know him.
"He’s been doing a great job in that corner room leading those young guys in there," Sabb said. "You can see that elevation in the level of play that they’re getting to. It’s a testament to him and Coach Mo (Linguist) and everybody else."
Jackson has 10 tackles, 2 passes defended and the interception on the season. And through four games has proved to be a strong answer to one of the biggest question marks coming into the season.
"Domani’s been a very consistent player since he got here, coming in to work each and every day," Alabama safety Malachi Moore said. "I think the secondary, really our whole team’s defense, we do a good job of holding everybody to the standard. And I think that’s one thing that’s been important is no matter how good you’re doing, how bad you’re doing, we always wanna live up to the standard. So to see him get his first interception here at Bama was definitely a good feeling.”
See also: How Alabama is Avoiding the Potential Traps of Being No. 1
How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama Football at Vanderbilt; Week 6 College Football TV Schedule