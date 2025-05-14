Will Anderson Participates in Sacks For Safety: Roll Call, May 14, 2025
Former Alabama and current Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson got out into the community of Houston to promote driving safely at USAA's Sacks for Safety on Tuesday.
The Texans defender was demonstrating the dangers of car accidents and the importance of driving safely and utilizing seatbelts. He was even put to work by the Houston Fire Department by putting the jaws of life on display for the attendees.
"A huge shoutout to the Houston Fire Department for even just getting into the community and just bringing awareness to safe driving and my little piece of this is just drive for everybody on the road, be safe, have fun, make sure you use both mirrors and seatbelts on. Thank you!," said Anderson.
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: NCAA Reno Regional in Reno, Nev. - Round 2 & 3
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Alabama sits in 12th place as play was suspended on Tuesday for darkness at the 2025 NCAA Men's Golf Reno Regional. Alabama ended the first round in ninth place and had completed 13 holes of round two before suspending play.
SEC Daily:
Did You Notice?
Four Alabama women's tennis players were named to the College Sports Communicaots' (CSC) Academic All-Distric Team. Margaux Maquet and Klara Milicevic both made the team for the second time in their career, while Maria Martinez Vaquero and Sara Nayar made their first appearance.
The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue hits the stands with four different covers.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 108 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 14, 1961: While discussing the recently-completed spring football drills, Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant cited a couple of young'uns who had a chance to do something. Bryant said 185-pound junior guard Jimmy Wilson was "the brightest spot of the spring" and sophomore end Jimmy Dill "was sensational at times." When asked about some of the seniors, Bryant said, "They are supposed to do well."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I don't hire anybody not brighter than I am. If they're not smarter than me, I don't need them."- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant