Will Anderson Surprises Girls Flag Football Team: Roll Call, February 5, 2025
Former Alabama and current Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson made an impact on his community as he surprised the Wheatley girls flag football team with gift cards to Academy Sports.
Anderson, according to Chancellor Johnson, teamed up with Academy Sports to give each player a $250 gift card to shop in the store. He even tried his hand as a cashier interacting with each of the players as they checked out with their apparel.
Anderson was the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 draft. He followed up his strong rookie season by recording 11 sacks and helping the Houston Texans get back to the playoffs.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Did You Notice?
Alabama men's swimming and diving team held the highest grade point average in the SEC in the fall semester earning the the team College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America Team honors. The Alabama women's team held the second-highest GPA in the fall in the conference.
The Alabama women's team posted a 3.72 GPA, while the men's team finished the fall with a 3.57 GPA.
- Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith didn't want to consider how much NIL money he would have made in Tuscaloosa as he responded, "I don't even want to think what I would have made," at Super Bowl Media Day.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 206 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 5, 1929: Al Worthington, who pitched 14 years in the major leagues, mostly with the Twins and Giants, was born in Birmingham. It’s also Hank Aaron’s birthday.
February 5, 1966: Consensus All-American center Paul Crane had his own day in his hometown of Prichard, where the Alabama center-linebacker was honored and presented with a brand new $4,000 automobile. During his Crimson Tide career, Crane started all 33 games and averaged 50 minutes of playing time per contest. – Bryant Museum
February 5, 2018: Former Alabama defensive lineman and NFL player Jeremy Nunley died in Tuscaloosa. He was 46.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"When I met with Coach Saban at the SEC meetings I wanted to know, 'When you won it in 2009, you guys kind of faltered a little bit. Now that you won it in 2011, tell me exactly what you thought you learned.’ He gave me some great insight in what he saw and how things had changed and what he would guard against. One of the things was he started right away on the next season. He didn't wait."- Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari