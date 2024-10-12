Bama Central

Women's Tennis Shining Early in ITA Southern Regional Championships: Roll Call, October 12, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama Women's Tennis' Klara Milicevic
Alabama Women's Tennis' Klara Milicevic / Obtained from Alabama Women's Tennis' X/Twitter

Alabama women's tennis has been off to a strong start at the ITA Southern Regional Championships in Auburn, Ala.

After receiving a bye on Day 1 on Thursday, Sara Nayar and Klara Milicevic took down Louisiana Tech's Alice Brook and Maria Tsironi 8-3 to advance to the Sweet 16 against Samford's Emily Surcey and Sara Erenda at 9 a.m.

Nayar and Milicevic also won their singles matches on Friday as Nayar defeated Ole Miss' Rachel Krzyzak 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-0 and Milicevic took down North Alabama's Mathilde Delaney 7-6(1), 6-3. Nayar will face McNeese State's Salome Fluri at 10 a.m. and Milicevic will go head-to-head with UAB's Enya Ratkic at 10:30 a.m. as they both aim to move on to the Sweet 16.

Alabama wasn't able to get a clean sweep on the day though, as Priya Nelson lost to Auburn's Ava Hrastar 6-1, 6-2.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Women's Tennis vs. ITA Southern Regional Championships, Yarbrough Tennis Center, Auburn, Alabama, All day

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Volleyball: Missouri 3, Alabama 0

Did You Notice?

  • Another day of perhaps Kalen DeBoer's best tradition since arriving at Alabama—Tide Teammates.
  • Alabama co-captain and left guard Tyler Booker narrated the weekly Crimson Tide football hype video ahead of the team's home matchup against South Carolina.
  • The Crimson Tide women's basketball team will host the preseason Hoops on the Loop event on Friday, Oct. 25, in front of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Stadium Drive starting at 7:45 p.m. CT following the homecoming pep rally and is free to the public. The event will include team introductions, skill competitions and a meet & greet with poster signings.
  • Alabama men's golf landed at No. 16 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I coaches poll.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

October 12, 1974: Alabama scored in the waning seconds on a 36-yard field goal by Bucky Berrey to pull out a 8-7 victory over winless Florida State for homecoming. With only 1:27 remaining, Seminoles coach Darrell Mudra took an intentional safety. After fielding the subsequent kick, a 32-yard pass from Jack O'Rear to Ozzie Newsome set up Berrey's game-winning field goal. – Bryant Museum

October 12, 1985: Simeon Castille was born in Phenix City, Ala.

 Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I think the best way to put it is when you're getting recruited you go around to a lot of different places and you hear every coach sitting in their office tell you that they're going to win a lot of games and you're going to be a big part of that. But when Coach Saban tells it to you, you believe him. He looks you in the eyes and says: ‘We're going to win championships.’ And he lays out a specific plan how he's going to do it. And I think that's what guys buy into.”

2009-2012 Alabama OL Barrett Jones

