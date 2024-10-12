Women's Tennis Shining Early in ITA Southern Regional Championships: Roll Call, October 12, 2024
Alabama women's tennis has been off to a strong start at the ITA Southern Regional Championships in Auburn, Ala.
After receiving a bye on Day 1 on Thursday, Sara Nayar and Klara Milicevic took down Louisiana Tech's Alice Brook and Maria Tsironi 8-3 to advance to the Sweet 16 against Samford's Emily Surcey and Sara Erenda at 9 a.m.
Nayar and Milicevic also won their singles matches on Friday as Nayar defeated Ole Miss' Rachel Krzyzak 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-0 and Milicevic took down North Alabama's Mathilde Delaney 7-6(1), 6-3. Nayar will face McNeese State's Salome Fluri at 10 a.m. and Milicevic will go head-to-head with UAB's Enya Ratkic at 10:30 a.m. as they both aim to move on to the Sweet 16.
Alabama wasn't able to get a clean sweep on the day though, as Priya Nelson lost to Auburn's Ava Hrastar 6-1, 6-2.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's Tennis vs. ITA Southern Regional Championships, Yarbrough Tennis Center, Auburn, Alabama, All day
Crimson Tide Results:
- Volleyball: Missouri 3, Alabama 0
Did You Notice?
- Another day of perhaps Kalen DeBoer's best tradition since arriving at Alabama—Tide Teammates.
- Alabama co-captain and left guard Tyler Booker narrated the weekly Crimson Tide football hype video ahead of the team's home matchup against South Carolina.
- The Crimson Tide women's basketball team will host the preseason Hoops on the Loop event on Friday, Oct. 25, in front of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Stadium Drive starting at 7:45 p.m. CT following the homecoming pep rally and is free to the public. The event will include team introductions, skill competitions and a meet & greet with poster signings.
- Alabama men's golf landed at No. 16 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I coaches poll.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 12, 1974: Alabama scored in the waning seconds on a 36-yard field goal by Bucky Berrey to pull out a 8-7 victory over winless Florida State for homecoming. With only 1:27 remaining, Seminoles coach Darrell Mudra took an intentional safety. After fielding the subsequent kick, a 32-yard pass from Jack O'Rear to Ozzie Newsome set up Berrey's game-winning field goal. – Bryant Museum
October 12, 1985: Simeon Castille was born in Phenix City, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I think the best way to put it is when you're getting recruited you go around to a lot of different places and you hear every coach sitting in their office tell you that they're going to win a lot of games and you're going to be a big part of that. But when Coach Saban tells it to you, you believe him. He looks you in the eyes and says: ‘We're going to win championships.’ And he lays out a specific plan how he's going to do it. And I think that's what guys buy into.”- 2009-2012 Alabama OL Barrett Jones