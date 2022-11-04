Skip to main content
2022 Alabama State High School Football Playoffs

Scores and schedules for both the AHSAA and AISA football playoffs, all classifications.

Media outlets, please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association 

Schedule 

Friday Nov. 4
AHSAA

CLASS 7A

Dothan (7-3) at Foley (7-3)

Fairhope (8-2) at Auburn (9-1)

Mary Montgomery (6-4) at Central-Phenix City (8-2)

Enterprise (7-3) at Baker (4-6)

Bob Jones (5-5) at Hoover (9-1)

Hewitt-Trussville (7-3) at Florence (8-2)

Vestavia Hills (6-4) at Austin (7-3)

Huntsville (6-4) at Thompson (7-3)

CLASS 6A

Calera (4-6) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-0)

Wetumpka (7-3) at Saraland (9-1)

McAdory (6-4) at Homewood (8-2)

Spanish Fort (7-3) at Pike Road (6-4)

St. Paul’s (5-5) at Carver-Montgomery (8-1)

Northridge (7-3) at Pelham (5-5)

Sidney Lanier (5-4) at Theodore (10-0)

Benjamin Russell (8-2) at Hueytown (7-3)

Cullman (7-3) at Gadsden City (6-4)

Pinson Valley (6-3) at Mountain Brook (8-2)

Buckhorn (3-7) at Hartselle (10-0)

Jackson-Olin (4-6) at Center Point (8-1)

Parker (6-4) at Clay-Chalkville (8-1)

Hazel Green (4-6) at Muscle Shoals (8-1)

Oxford (5-5) at Gardendale (7-3)

Decatur (8-2) at Fort Payne (8-2)

CLASS 5A

Holtville (3-7) at Central-Clay Co. (8-2)

Carroll-Ozark (5-5) at Gulf Shores (9-1)

Elmore Co. (7-3) at Demopolis (9-1)

Faith-Mobile (8-2) at Eufaula (7-2)

Williamson (6-4) at Charles Henderson (8-1)

Tallassee (6-4) at Selma (7-3)

Headland (6-4) at UMS-Wright (10-0)

Marbury (4-6) at Beauregard (9-1)

Boaz (4-6) at Russellville (6-4)

Alexandria (5-4) at Pleasant Grove (8-1)

East Limestone (5-5) at Arab (9-1)

Jasper (5-5) at Moody (9-1)

Fairfield (3-7) at Leeds (9-0)

Brewer (5-5) at Scottsboro (6-4)

Southside-Gadsden (5-5) at Ramsay (8-2)

Guntersville (8-2) at Fairview (7-3)

CLASS 4A

Sipsey Valley (4-6) at Anniston (9-0)

BTW-Tuskegee (5-5) at Orange Beach (7-2)

Munford (6-4) at American Chr. (8-2)

Jackson (8-2) at Andalusia (9-1)

Bayside Aca. (6-4) at Catholic-Montgomery (10-0)

Jacksonville (7-3) at Bibb Co. (7-3)

Montgomery Aca. (5-5) at T.R. Miller (9-1)

West Blocton (6-4) at Handley (9-1)

Central-Florence (6-4) at Priceville (10-0)

Oneonta (8-1) at Haleyville (6-4)

Madison Co. (4-6) at Deshler (10-0)

Northside (8-2) at Etowah (7-3)

Corner (8-2) at Cherokee Co. (8-2)

Westminster-Huntsville (6-4) at West Morgan (9-1)

Good Hope (5-5) at Dora (7-3)

Rogers (7-3) at Randolph (8-2)

CLASS 3A

Southside-Selma (6-4) at Dadeville (9-0)

Straughn (7-3) at Thomasville (7-3)

Walter Wellborn (6-4) at St. James (8-2)

W.S. Neal (6-4) at Opp (8-2)

Mobile Chr. (3-7) at Houston Aca. (10-0)

Saks (7-3) at Trinity (8-2)

Pike Co. (6-3) at Excel (9-1)

Alabama Chr. (7-3) at Randolph Co. (8-2)

Danville (3-7) at Mars Hill Bible (9-1)

Geraldine (7-3) at Winfield (9-1)

Phil Campbell (7-3) at Madison Aca. (8-2)

Fayette Co. (8-2) at Sylvania (7-3)

Oakman (3-7) at Piedmont (8-2)

Colbert Co. (6-4) at J.B. Pennington (9-1)

Ohatchee (3-7) at Gordo (9-1)

Vinemont (5-5) at Lauderdale Co. (6-4)

CLASS 2A

Lanett (5-5) at B.B. Comer (8-2)

Wicksburg (5-5) at J.U. Blacksher (7-3)

Thorsby (7-3) at Reeltown (8-1)

St. Luke’s (4-6) at G.W. Long (7-3)

Chickasaw (7-3) at Ariton (9-1)

Isabella (8-2) at Highland Home (9-1)

Cottonwood (5-5) at Clarke Co. (5-5)

Luverne (6-4) at Vincent (9-1)

North Sand Mountain (4-6) at Lexington (8-2)

Locust Fork (7-3) at Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-2)

Red Bay (6-4) at Fyffe (10-0)

Winston Co. (6-4) at Cleveland (7-3)

Lamar Co. (5-5) at Southeastern-Blount (8-1)

Hatton (7-2) at Pisgah (8-2)

West End-Walnut Grove (7-3) at Aliceville (9-1)

Collinsville (8-2) at Falkville (6-4)

CLASS 1A

R.C. Hatch (4-6) at Maplesville (7-3)

Georgiana (7-3) at Leroy (8-1)

Autaugaville (6-4) at Linden (8-1)

Choctaw Co. (4-5) at Brantley (8-2)

Southern Choctaw (3-6) at Elba (10-0)

Verbena (8-2) at Sweet Water (6-2)

Florala (7-3) at Millry (9-1)

Keith (5-5) at Loachapoka (8-1)

Cedar Bluff (4-6) at Meek (10-0)

Wadley (6-4) at Pickens Co. (7-3)

Phillips-Bear Creek (6-3) at Valley Head (9-1)

Marion Co. (7-3) at Ragland (6-4)

South Lamar (5-5) at Spring Garden (9-1)

Hackleburg (6-4) at Coosa Chr. (6-4)

Donoho (4-5) at Lynn (9-1)

Appalachian (5-4) at Addison (8-2)

AISA 11-MAN

CLASS AAA

Lee-Scott (10-0) receives bye

Valiant Cross (3-6) at Monroe Aca. (4-7)

Glenwood (7-3) receives bye

Autauga Aca. (3-6) at Morgan Aca. (6-4)

CLASS AA

Escambia Aca. (4-5) at Chambers Aca. (7-3)

Macon-East (7-3) at Clarke Prep (7-3)

Abbeville Chr. (4-6) at Patrician (10-0)

Banks Aca. (6-4) at Edgewood (5-5)

CLASS A

Snook (1-9) at Lowndes Aca. (8-2)

Southern Aca. (4-5) at South Choctaw Aca. (4-6)

Lakeside (3-7) at Jackson Aca. (10-0)

Wilcox Aca. (4-6) at Crenshaw Chr. (7-3)

