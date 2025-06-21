Legendary Alabama Sports Writer Rubin Grant Dies
Rubin E. Grant, a pioneer in Alabama journalism and one the of the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association, has died. He was 68.
HIs career spanned from reporting on Paul W. "Bear" Bryant's teams to local high school football stars like Bo Jackson, Cornelius Bennett, and Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. After 25 years of covering minor-league baseball he was inducted into the Birmingham Barons Hall of Fame.
Grant was the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s 2021 Mel Allen Media Award recipient, for a lifetime contribution to sports through his work as a media member. The 50 Legends honor was a special tribute as part of the organization's 50-year anniversary. In 1981, he won the organization's Herby Kirby Award for story of the year.
For the past 20-plus years, Grant described himself as both a "self-employed writer," with articles published with various media outlets such as AL.com, The Birmingham News, Lindy Sports Magazine and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, and a free-lance writer and editor. He also co-authored the book “Tales from Alabama Prep Football."
Grant previously spent 25 years at the Birmingham Post-Herald where he served as prep editor, and also worked briefly at the Hoover Gazette. Out of Carver High School in Montgomery, he graduated from the University of Alabama in 1979, where he was the first Black sports editor of the Crimson White student newspaper.
In 2002, Grant won first place in the Alabama Associated Press Managing Editors Competition for his columns on high school sports.
Details surrounding his death have yet to be released.
This story will be updated as necessary.