2025 Alabama High School Football Rankings

State high school football rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2025 season.

Christopher Walsh

High school football helmets.
High school football helmets.

It's nearly time to kick off the 2025 high school football season in the state of Alabama, which of course means the preseason poll. There were 18 voters in the 2025 preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points.

Jamboree games will be played throughout the state on Aug. 14-15 (Thursday and Friday), although some schools will play jamborees the following week. Week 0 is set for Aug. 21-23. Week 1 is Aug. 28-29, Labor Day Weekend.

The ASWA is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

All classifications are of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) unless otherwise noted:

PRESEASON

Class 7A

2024 champion: Thompson
Team (first-place); 2024 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (16); 11-3; 210
2. Central-Phenix City (1); 10-3; 146
3. Hoover; 10-3; 143
4. Auburn (1); 10-1; 133
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-3; 109
6. Mary Montgomery; 9-2; 92
7. Vestavia Hills; 6-6; 49
8. Opelika; 9-3; 48
9. Enterprise; 8-5; 32
10. Dothan; 5-5; 28

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (6-5) 27, Carver-Montgomery (6-3) 5, Austin (9-2) 2, Oak Mountain (4-6) 2.

Class 6A

2024 champion: Parker
Team (first-place); 2024 W-L; Pts
1. Parker (9); 14-1; 184
2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 9-3; 158
3. Saraland (2); 13-1; 148
4. Spain Park; 12-1; 115
5. Pike Road (1); 10-4; 108
6. Oxford; 13-1; 59
7. Mountain Brook; 8-4; 56
8. Muscle Shoals; 9-3; 40
9. Hartselle; 9-3; 28
10. Spanish Fort; 9-3; 27

Others receiving votes: Benjamin Russell (5-6) 24, Gadsden City (6-4) 19, Homewood (9-3) 16, Russell Co. (9-3) 10, St. Paul's (9-3) 10, Fort Payne (10-3) 7, Hueytown (9-4) 7, Chelsea (6-5) 5, Athens (8-3) 4, Helena (6-4) 1.

Class 5A

2024 champion: Catholic-Montgomery
Team (first-place); 2024 W-L; Pts
1. Moody (9); 11-3; 188
2. Vigor (2); 12-2; 161
3. Catholic-Montgomery (7); 14-0; 157
4. Central-Clay Co.; 12-1; 124
5. Williamson; 10-2; 105
6. Fairview; 10-1; 53
7. Ramsay; 8-4; 52
8. Guntersville; 9-2; 42
9. Leeds; 11-3; 41
10. Scottsboro; 9-3; 39

Others receiving votes: Corner (11-2) 35, Briarwood (5-5) 13, Andalusia (7-5) 6, Boaz (9-3) 6, Demopolis (7-4) 2, Northside (8-3) 1, Shelby Co. (8-3) 1.

Class 4A

2024 champion: Jackson
Team (first-place); 2024 W-L-T; Pts
1. Jackson (18); 14-1; 216
2. Cherokee Co.; 13-2; 154
3. St. Michael; 12-2; 150
4. West Morgan; 13-1; 126
5. Anniston; 7-6; 80
6. Madison Aca.; 7-5; 66
7. Tallassee; 9-3-1; 54
8. Pleasant Grove; 9-2; 43
9. Good Hope; 10-2; 35
10. North Jackson; 8-3; 27

Others receiving votes: Dale Co. (8-3) 20, Opp (7-4) 18, Alexandria (8-4) 13, Fairfield (9-4) 9, Ashford (6-6) 7, Hokes Bluff (8-3) 3, Deshler (6-4) 2, Handley (7-4) 2, Oak Grove (8-3) 1.

Class 3A

2024 champion: Mars Hill Bible
Team (first-place); 2024 W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 14-1; 201
2. Piedmont (3); 13-1; 155
3. Fyffe; 9-3; 129
4. Geraldine (1); 9-3; 116
5. Gordo; 10-2; 91
6. T.R. Miller; 12-1; 89
7. Houston Aca.; 13-2; 66
8. Southside-Selma; 11-3; 52
9. Winfield; 11-2; 39
10. Bayside Aca.; 9-4; 34

Others receiving votes: Collinsville (7-4) 14, Randolph Co. (7-4) 12, Glenwood (9-1) 10, Montgomery Aca. (10-2) 8, Flomaton (6-4) 7, Thomasville (11-1) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (8-3) 1.

Class 2A

2024 champion: Reeltown
Team (first-place); 2024 W-L; Pts
1. Reeltown (11); 14-1; 190
2. Pisgah (2); 11-2; 148
3. Coosa Chr. (5); 4-6; 141
4. Cottonwood; 12-1; 130
5. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 12-3; 107
6. Clarke Co.; 8-4; 65
7. Vincent; 9-3; 59
8. Winston Co.; 12-1; 50
9. Sulligent; 9-5; 33
10. Pleasant Valley; 8-3; 31

Others receiving votes: Goshen (8-3) 28, Ariton (7-6) 20, Highland Home (13-1) 11, Luverne (6-6) 11, Susan Moore (6-6) 2.

Class 1A

2024 champion: Wadley
Team (first-place); 2024 W-L; Pts
1. Wadley (18); 13-0; 216
2. Leroy; 10-2; 144
3. Sweet Water; 9-3; 114
4. Maplesville; 12-3; 113
5. McKenzie; 10-2; 102
6. Spring Garden; 11-1; 69
7. Hackleburg; 12-2; 65
8. Berry; 11-2; 64
9. Elba; 11-3; 53
10. Millry; 8-5; 28

Others receiving votes: Lynn (11-2) 25, Winterboro (8-3) 8, Brantley (6-4) 7, Valley Head (6-5) 5, Georgiana (8-5) 4, Meek (8-4) 4, Pickens Co. (4-7) 4, Addison (6-5) 1.

AISA

2024 champions: Chambers Aca. (AAA), South Choctaw Aca. (AA)
Team (first-place); 2024 W-L; Pts
1. Chambers Aca. (15); 11-1; 207
2. South Choctaw Aca. (3); 13-0; 160
3. Lowndes Aca.; 11-1; 147
4. Patrician; 9-3; 113
5. Wilcox Aca.; 6-5; 89

Others receiving votes: Bessemer Aca. (6-6) 21, Monroe Aca. (9-3) 19.

This Week's Voting Panel

Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance
Andrew Simonson, Shelby Co. Reporter
Ben Thomas, AL.com
Caleb Suggs, Decatur Daily
David Mundee, Dothan Eagle
Dennis Victory, AL.com
Heath Hambrick, Fort Payne Times-Journal
Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel
Joe Medley, East Alabama Sports Today
Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle
Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media
Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsden Times
Shannon Fagan, WEIS Radio
Scott Bentley, Small Town Sports-Greenville
Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily
Thomas Ashworth, AL.com
Tripp Norris, Opp News

See Also: 2024 ASWA High School Football Rankings: Final Poll

