2024 ASWA High School Football Scores: Playoffs
The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Friday or Saturday, depending on the week.
Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Thursday's Games
Class 7A
Hoover 35, Fairhope 10
Vestavia Hills 42, Mary Montgomery 21
Class 6A
Saraland 42, Chelsea 3
Class 4A
St. Michael 63, Handley 40
Class 3A
Bayside Aca. 36, Hale Co. 6
Fyffe 66, Ohatchee 30
Southside-Selma 36, Hillcrest-Evergreen 35
Class 2A
Susan Moore 34, Decatur Heritage 27
Class 1A
Linden 63, Southern Choctaw 14
AISA Class AAA
Chambers Aca. 53, Clarke Prep 13
AISA Class AA
Lowndes Aca. 47, Jackson Aca. 0
