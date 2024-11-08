Bama Central

2024 ASWA High School Football Scores: Playoffs

The weekend's full high school football results as complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Christopher Walsh

The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Friday or Saturday, depending on the week.

Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Thursday's Games

Class 7A
Hoover 35, Fairhope 10
Vestavia Hills 42, Mary Montgomery 21
Class 6A
Saraland 42, Chelsea 3
Class 4A
St. Michael 63, Handley 40
Class 3A
Bayside Aca. 36, Hale Co. 6
Fyffe 66, Ohatchee 30
Southside-Selma 36, Hillcrest-Evergreen 35
Class 2A
Susan Moore 34, Decatur Heritage 27
Class 1A
Linden 63, Southern Choctaw 14
AISA Class AAA
Chambers Aca. 53, Clarke Prep 13
AISA Class AA
Lowndes Aca. 47, Jackson Aca. 0

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

