2024 ASWA High School Football Rankings: Final Poll

High school football rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2024 regular season.

Christopher Walsh

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points.

All classifications are of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) unless otherwise noted:

Class 7A

2023 champion: Central-Phenix City

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Auburn (18); 9-0; 216
2. Hoover; 8-2; 158
3. Mary Montgomery; 9-1; 136
4. Central-Phenix City; 7-2; 118
5. Thompson; 7-3; 103
6. Opelika; 8-2; 88
7. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 73
8. Baker; 8-2; 57
9. Austin; 9-1; 40
10. Carver-Montgomery; 6-3; 22

Others receiving votes: Daphne (7-3) 7, Enterprise (6-4) 4, Vestavia Hills (5-5) 4.

Class 6A

2023 champion: Clay-Chalkville

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (16); 9-0; 209
2. Parker (2); 9-1; 157
3. Oxford; 10-0; 146
4. Spain Park; 10-0; 136
5. Mountain Brook; 7-3; 83
6. Clay-Chalkville; 8-2; 75
7. Homewood; 8-2; 73
8. Muscle Shoals; 7-2; 62
9. Spanish Fort; 8-2; 26
10. Hartselle; 8-2; 24

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (8-2) 15, St. Paul's (8-2) 9, Helena (6-3) 5, Russell Co. (8-2) 4, Athens (8-2) 1, Hueytown (7-3) 1.

Class 5A

2023 champion: Gulf Shores

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 9-0; 207
2. Central-Clay Co. (3); 10-0; 169
3. Fairview; 9-0; 133
4. Moody; 7-2; 117
5. Vigor; 9-1; 111
6. Guntersville; 9-1; 98
7. Corner; 9-1; 59
8. Williamson; 9-1; 55
9. Leeds; 8-2; 39
10. Scottsboro; 8-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Citronelle (8-2) 3, Ramsay (6-3) 3, Russellville (7-3) 3, Briarwood (5-5) 2, Boaz (8-2) 1.

Class 4A

2023 champion: Catholic-Montgomery

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jackson (18); 9-1; 216
2. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 156
3. Cherokee Co.; 9-1; 143
4. West Morgan; 10-0; 129
5. St. Michael; 9-1; 111
6. Good Hope; 9-1; 69
7. Dale Co.; 8-2; 68
8. North Jackson; 8-2; 54
9. Bibb Co.; 7-3; 37
10. Tallassee; 7-2-1; 12

Others receiving votes: Oak Grove (8-2) 9, Hokes Bluff (8-2) 7, Handley (7-3) 4, Opp (7-3) 4, Brooks (8-2) 3, Madison Aca. (6-4) 2, Randolph (7-3) 2.

Class 3A

2023 champion: Mobile Chr.

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. T.R. Miller (14); 10-0; 204
2. Piedmont (3); 10-0; 155
3. Thomasville; 10-0; 134
4. Mars Hill Bible (1); 9-1; 129
5. Fyffe; 7-2; 113
6. Gordo; 9-1; 88
7. Glenwood; 9-0; 78
8. Winfield; 9-1; 53
9. Montgomery Aca.; 9-1; 35
10. Houston Aca.; 9-1; 22

Others receiving votes: Sylvania (8-2) 9, Geraldine (8-2) 3, Trinity (7-3) 2, Southside-Selma (8-2) 1.

Class 2A

2023 champion: Fyffe

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Highland Home (13); 10-0; 201
2. Pisgah (5); 9-1; 164
3. Cottonwood; 10-0; 147
4. Reeltown; 9-1; 123
5. Winston Co.; 10-0; 108
6. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 8-2; 80
7. $-Coosa Chr.; 4-6; 49
8. Decatur Heritage; 7-2; 46
9. Clarke Co.; 7-3; 27
10. Vincent; 8-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Goshen (7-2) 20, Providence Chr. (8-2) 19, Pleasant Valley (8-2) 12, Southeastern-Blount (8-2) 4.

$-Record includes five forfeit losses.

Class 1A

2023 champion: Leroy

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Wadley (15); 8-0; 207
2. Leroy (3); 9-1; 169
3. Spring Garden; 10-0; 138
4. Elba; 8-2; 115
5. Sweet Water; 8-2; 103
6. Hackleburg; 9-1; 85
7. Lynn; 9-1; 65
8. McKenzie; 9-1; 52
9. Maplesville; 8-2; 35
10. Autauga Aca.; 9-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Linden (7-2) 14, Berry (9-1) 7, Hubbertville (8-2) 5, Brantley (6-4) 1.

AISA (top 5)

2023 champions: Lee-Scott (AAA), Chambers Aca. (AA), Lowndes Aca. (A)

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Chambers Aca. (15); 8-1; 206
2. Lowndes Aca. (2); 9-0; 166
3. South Choctaw Aca. (1); 10-0; 149
4. Fort Dale Aca.; 8-2; 127
5. Monroe Aca.; 8-2; 60

Others receiving votes: Patrician (8-2) 42, Banks Aca. (4-4) 6.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

This Week's Voting Panel

Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance
Andrew Simonson, Shelby Co. Reporter
Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News
Ben Thomas, AL.com
Caleb Suggs, Decatur Daily
Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger
David Mundee, Dothan Eagle
Dennis Victory, AL.com
Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel
Joe Medley, EASportsToday.com
Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle
Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media
Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsden Times
Shannon Fagan, WEIS Radio
Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily
Thomas Ashworth, AL.com
Tripp Norris, Opp News

