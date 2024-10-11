2024 ASWA High School Football Scores, Schedule: Week 7
The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Friday or Saturday, depending on the week.
Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Thursday's Scores/Schedule
Blount at McGill-Toolen
Carbon Hill at Phil Campbell
Spain Park 31, Chelsea 3
Elba 56, Pleasant Home 8
Hillcrest-Evergreen at Monroe Co.
Jackson 40, Orange Beach 13
Jemison 28, Decatur 21
Patrician at Wilcox Aca.
Mountain Brook 47, Pinson Valley 30
Red Bay at Tharptown
Rehobeth at Park Crossing
Davidson 29, Robertsdale
Southeastern-Blount at Cleveland
St. Michael at Mobile Chr.
Wilcox Central at Greensboro
Woodlawn at Jackson-Olin
Friday: 178 games scheduled.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.