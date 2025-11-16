Alabama Commits Shine in Playoff Football

Jett Thomalla’s record-breaking night sends Millard South back to the Class A state title game - 62-21 final over Westside.



The Alabama commit threw for a Class A playoff record 463 yards and 7 touchdowns.@MSHSactivities | @MSouthFootball | @JettThomalla | #nebpreps | @KETV pic.twitter.com/9m6GmlTEWl