Alabama Commits Shine in Playoff Football
Although the Crimson Tide fell in its week 12 matchup with Oklahoma at home in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the future continues to look bright for Alabama as both the 2026 and 2027 class are both shaping up to be incredibly strong.
Three of the Crimson Tide's commits put together absolutely eye popping performances for their high school teams this week as playoff football is fully in swing. Take a look at which members of the next two upcoming classes made the cut.
5-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - Jackson High School (Jackson, Alabama)
Jackson (10-2) 48, Handley (10-2) 28
Ezavier Crowell has been no stranger to incredible performances this fall. He helped Jackson to a 8-2 regular season record, rushing for 1,564 yards with 19 touchdowns, and has now helped the Aggies to two impressive playoff victories.
This week, the 5-Star back put together his most dominant performance yet, rushing the ball 14 times for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson won its second round playoff matchup 48-28 and will now face off against WS Neal on November 21.
4-Star QB Jett Thomalla - Millard South High School (Omaha, Nebraska)
Millard South (11-1) 62, Omaha Westside (10-2) 21
Like his future teammate. the aforementioned Crowell, Jett Thomalla has consistently picked apart opposing defenses all season long. This week, he also put together possibly his best games of the season, finishing the win over Omaha Westside 23-of-34 through the air for 463 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception.
Through Millard South's 12 games this season, the future Crimson Tide signal caller has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 3,130 yards with 51 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
Thomalla and the Patriots will play Papillion-LaVista South, a team they defeated 58-3 on October 3, for the state championship game on November 21.
2027 4-Star QB Trent Seaborn - Thompson High School (Alabaster, Alabama)
Thompson (9-3) 54, Mary G. Montgomery (10-2) 0
The newest Crimson Tide quarterback commit, Trent Seaborn, and the Thompson Warriors left no doubt in their playoff matchup with Mary G. Montgomery High School, winning 54-0. The 4-Star 2027 signal caller finished the game 15-of-16 for 262 yards and four touchdowns.
He's been sensational all season for Thompson, completing over 73 percent of his passes for 3,200 yards and 30 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He's led his team to a 9-3 record up to this point of the season and will now face off against Central High School from Phenix City, Alabama in the state semifinals on November 21.