The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings began with sports writers nominating teams from their area. Those media outlets are listed below.

This is the second rankings of the season, through mid-December.

The 2025-2026 Alabama high school basketball season began on Nov. 6, after practices opened on Oct. 20.

All classifications are of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) unless otherwise noted:

Alabama State High School Basketball Rankings Girls

Class 7A 1. Hoover (8-1)

2. Albertville (11-1)

3. Bob Jones (9-4)

4. Daphne (8-2)

5. Fairhope (12-1)

6. Auburn (5-1)

7. Prattville (8-3)

8. Alma Bryant (10-1)

9. Foley (8-4)

10. Huntsville (10-4)



Others nominated: Dothan (8-4), Hewitt-Trussville (7-6), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4-6), James Clemens (5-4), Oak Mountain (6-6), Sparkman (3-5), Vestavia Hills (6-5).

Class 6A 1. Park Crossing (10-1)

2. Hazel Green (9-1)

3. Clay-Chalkville (9-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (13-1)

5. Northridge (11-0)

6. Stanhope Elmore (10-2)

7. Chelsea (6-4)

8. Buckhorn (8-3)

9. Murphy (8-1)

10. Mountain Brook (6-5)



Others nominated: Calera (7-3), Central-Tuscaloosa (9-1), Cullman (9-2), Decatur (11-2), Fort Payne (6-4), Gardendale (6-5), Gulf Shores (7-4), Homewood (9-4), Jackson-Olin (10-1), Minor (9-3), Mortimer Jordan (8-5), Oxford (6-1), Pelham (5-4), Pinson Valley (6-1), Saraland (6-2), Shades Valley (8-2), Southside-Gadsden (5-4), Spain Park (7-6), Wetumpka (10-2).



Class 5A 1. Scottsboro (8-0)

2. Guntersville (12-0)

3. Charles Henderson (9-0)

4. West Point (10-1)

5. Priceville (7-2)

6. Jacksonville (7-1)

7. Ramsay (4-5)

8. Greenville (9-0)

9. UMS-Wright (7-4)

10. Boaz (7-3)



Others nominated: Briarwood (5-5), Carroll (6-2), East Limestone (6-3), Elmore Co. (4-4), Holtville (3-2), Opp (7-4), Russellville (6-5), Sardis (7-6), Vigor (4-5), Wenonah (7-5).

Class 4A 1. Plainview (8-0)

2. Good Hope (9-2)

3. Deshler (6-1)

4. Cherokee Co. (7-1)

5. St. Michael (6-1)

6. Montgomery Catholic (3-2)

7. Geneva (9-1)

8. Trinity (5-2)

9. Wilson (9-0)

10. Hokes Bluff (7-2)



Others nominated: Anniston (4-2), Bullock Co. (6-3), Escambia Co. (6-2), Etowah (8-2), Fultondale (4-5), Hatton (8-1), Opp (7-4), Orange Beach (4-7), Pleasant Grove (6-4), St. John Paul II (7-5), Straughn (9-1).

Class 3A 1. Saint James (9-1)

2. Mars Hill Bible (9-0)

3. Lauderdale Co. (5-2)

4. Midfield (9-2)

5. Vinemont (8-3)

6. Whitesburg Christian (7-1)

7. Glencoe (6-3)

8. Holly Pond (5-6)

9. Mobile Christian (6-4)

10. Clements (6-4)



Others nominated: Collinsville (3-4), Piedmont (2-2), Sylvania (2-4), Westbrook Christian (6-4).

Class 2A 1. Pisgah (7-1)

2. North Sand Mountain (7-2)

3. Sand Rock (6-2)

4. Cedar Bluff (8-2)

5. Sulligent (6-3)

6. Abbeville (7-1)

7. Cold Springs (5-5)

8. Belgreen (6-4)

9. Highland Home (5-3)

10. Westminster-Oak Mountain (6-6)



Others nominated: Lindsay Lane (5-7).

Class 1A 1. Ider (9-4)

2. Winterboro (8-2)

3. Hackleburg (5-1)

4. Brilliant (7-2)

5. R.C. Hatch (9-0)

6. Marion Co. (3-1)

7. Kinston (6-2)

8. Skyline (5-2)

9. Meek (6-1)

10. Spring Garden (2-2)



Others nominated: Athens Bible (4-4), Brantley (2-3), Linden (2-1).

AISA 1. Springwood (6-1)

2. Lowndes Academy (3-0)

3. Abbeville Christian (7-1)

4. Clarke Prep (2-1)

5. Southern Academy (5-2)



Others nominated: Fort Dale (3-0), Macon East (4-3).

Alabama State High School Basketball Rankings Boys

Class 7A 1. Huntsville (9-2)

2. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-3)

3. Hoover (7-4)

4. Fairhope (6-1)

5. James Clemens (6-2)

6. Tuscaloosa Co. (12-3)

7. Dothan (9-1)

8. Sparkman (7-4)

9. Hewitt-Trussville (8-4)

10. Oak Mountain (7-5)



Others nominated: Albertville (8-2), Auburn (0-0), Austin (4-4), Bob Jones (7-5), Carver-Montgomery (7-2), Enterprise (3-3), Grissom (5-3), Vestavia Hills (6-4).

Class 6A 1. Gadsden City (14-0)

2. Oxford (5-3)

3. Pelham (10-0)

4. Mountain Brook (10-1)

5. Shades Valley (10-2)

6. Cullman (11-1)

7. Hazel Green (7-3)

8. Pinson Valley (6-1)

9. Saraland (8-1)

10. Huffman (7-6)



Others nominated: Blount (8-1), Buckhorn (5-6), Calera (9-2), Clay-Chalkville (9-3), Gardendale (8-3), Hartselle (7-4), Homewood (5-4), Jasper (6-2), Jemison-Huntsville (6-4), Lee-Huntsville (7-2), McAdory (6-4), Minor (8-2), Murphy (12-2), Pike Road (7-2), Rehobeth (7-3), Spain Park (9-3), Theodore (6-4), Wetumpka (9-3).

Class 5A 1. Williamson (7-2)

2. Wenonah (11-3)

3. Ramsay (4-6)

4. East Limestone (8-3)

5. Corner (11-0)

6. Briarwood (6-4)

7. Andalusia (2-0)

8. Leeds (4-4)

9. UMS-Wright (7-3)

10. Guntersville (5-3)



Others nominated: Greenville (5-1), Hayden (9-1), Sylacauga (0-0).

Class 4A 1. Jackson (1-0)

2. Anniston (0-0)

3. Plainview (1-1)

4. Fairfield (4-5)

5. Madison Academy (4-4)

6. Orange Beach (7-3)

7. White Plains (7-3)

8. West Morgan (5-1)

9. Escambia Co. (7-0)

10. New Hope (11-3)



Others nominated: American Christian (2-5), Ashville (8-0), Brooks (4-2), Cleburne Co. (5-1), Hamilton (6-2), Hatton (6-3), Hokes Bluff (4-3), Munford (6-1), Opp (7-1), Randolph (5-6), Westminster-Huntsville (6-4), Wilson (8-1).

Class 3A 1. Hale Co. (9-2)

2. Montgomery Academy (4-2)

3. Midfield (5-5)

4. Whitesburg Christian (9-2)

5. Sumter Central (6-2)

6. Glencoe (7-3)

7. Piedmont (2-1)

8. Lauderdale Co. (7-1)

9. Houston Academy (8-4)

10. Mars Hill Bible (1-4)



Others nominated: Alabama Cyber Tech (7-5), Colbert Co. (6-2), Collinsville (3-2), Fyffe (5-4), Lee-Scott (0-0).

Class 2A 1. Section (7-2)

2. Decatur Heritage (6-2)

3. Sand Rock (5-2)

4. Pisgah (0-1)

5. Red Bay (7-3)

6. Tuscaloosa Academy (4-2)

7. Cold Springs (8-1)

8. Luverne (3-0)

9. North Sand Mountain (3-4)

10. Providence Christian (6-1)



Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (5-5), LaFayette (8-4), Pleasant Valley (5-0), Westminster-Oak Mountain (5-7).

Class 1A 1. Oakwood Academy (5-8)

2. Coosa Christian (0-1)

3. Hubbertville (4-1)

4. Pleasant Home (4-2)

5. R.C. Hatch (0-0)

6. Florala (4-2)

7. Meek (6-0)

8. Skyline (3-4)

9. Spring Garden (2-2)

10. Brantley (2-2)



Others nominated: Francis Marion (0-0), Marion Co. (1-2), McKenzie (4-1).

AISA 1. Abbeville Christian (7-0)

2. Escambia Academy (2-0)

3. Valiant Cross (4-3)

4. Edgewood (3-2)

5. Macon-East (4-1)



Others nominated: Evangel-Montgomery (2-1), Hooper (5-2), Oaks (7-5), Restoration (7-3), Springwood (5-3).

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

For more information, check out theASWA home page orWelcome to the Alabama Sports Writers Association; ASWA Bylaws.