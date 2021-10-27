    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 11
    Publish date:

    ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 11

    The latest poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 high school football season.
    Author:

    SI.com

    The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

    Class 7A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Hoover (19); 10-0; 237

    2. Thompson; 9-1; 177

    3. Central-Phenix City (1); 9-0; 163

    4. Auburn; 8-1; 137

    5. James Clemens; 10-0; 112

    6. Fairhope; 8-1; 104

    7. Theodore; 8-1; 78

    8. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 70

    9. Prattville; 6-3; 20

    10. Baker; 6-3; 17

    Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-3) 13, Oak Mountain (6-3) 12.

    Class 6A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 9-0; 237

    2. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 180

    3. Mountain Brook; 8-1; 156

    4. Helena; 9-0; 125

    5. Spanish Fort; 8-1; 115

    6. Briarwood; 8-1; 98

    7. Saraland; 8-2; 85

    8. Hueytown; 8-1; 75

    9. Pinson Valley; 6-3; 31

    10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 7-2; 19

    Others receiving votes: Opelika (7-3) 10, Muscle Shoals (8-1) 5, Gardendale (7-2) 3, Oxford (6-3) 1.

    Class 5A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Pike Road (17); 8-0; 231

    2. Pleasant Grove (3); 8-1; 184

    3. Alexandria; 9-0; 163

    4. Guntersville; 8-1; 128

    5. UMS-Wright; 8-1; 120

    6. Russellville; 8-1; 86

    7. Leeds; 9-1; 83

    8. Parker; 8-1; 57

    9. Central-Clay Co.; 7-2; 36

    10. St. Paul's; 6-3; 17

    Others receiving votes: Fairview (8-1) 14, Sylacauga (7-2) 9, Tallassee (6-2) 8, Greenville (7-2) 4.

    Class 4A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Madison Aca. (16); 8-1; 226

    2. Vigor (4); 9-0; 187

    3. American Chr.; 8-1; 161

    4. Handley; 7-1; 130

    5. Northside; 8-1; 114

    6. Brooks; 9-0; 97

    7. Gordo; 7-2; 90

    8. St. James; 8-1; 58

    9. Jackson; 8-2; 36

    10. Anniston*; 5-4; 28

    Others receiving votes: Priceville (8-1) 5, Bibb Co. (8-2) 4, Oneonta (9-1) 4.

    *--Record includes two forfeit losses.

    Class 3A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Catholic-Montgomery (19); 10-0; 237

    2. Piedmont (1); 8-1; 170

    3. Fyffe; 7-1; 154

    4. Winfield; 10-0; 146

    5. Lauderdale Co.; 9-0; 111

    6. Saks; 9-1; 100

    7. Trinity; 8-1; 74

    8. T.R. Miller; 7-2; 66

    9. Opp; 8-2; 30

    10. Bayside Aca.; 7-2; 23

    Others receiving votes: Geraldine (6-3) 11, Montgomery Aca. (7-2) 8, Ohatchee* (7-2) 6, Slocomb (6-3) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-5) 1, Southside-Selma (8-1) 1.

    *--Record includes one forfeit win.

    Class 2A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Clarke Co. (14); 8-1; 220

    2. Lanett (6); 8-2; 196

    3. Mars Hill Bible; 7-2; 162

    4. Elba; 9-1; 141

    5. Spring Garden; 9-0; 113

    6. Ariton; 9-1; 92

    7. Cleveland; 7-2; 80

    8. G.W. Long; 7-1; 65

    9. Leroy*; 2-7; 28

    10. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 18

    Others receiving votes: Isabella (7-2) 11, Midfield (8-1) 6, Luverne (7-1) 3, Lexington (7-2) 2, Pisgah (6-3) 2, Tanner (6-3) 1.

    *--Record includes six forfeit losses.

    Class 1A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Brantley (16); 8-0; 227

    2. Sweet Water (4); 9-0; 191

    3. Maplesville; 9-0; 162

    4. Pickens Co.; 8-1; 137

    5. Decatur Heritage; 8-2; 110

    6. Wadley; 9-0; 105

    7. Notasulga; 8-1; 81

    8. Keith; 7-1; 57

    9. Loachapoka; 6-2; 38

    10. Cedar Bluff; 6-3; 10

    Others receiving votes: Hubbertville (7-2) 8, Millry* (7-2) 7, Sumiton Chr. (7-2) 4, Kinston (7-3) 2, R.A. Hubbard (6-3) 1.

    *--Record includes one forfeit win.

    AISA

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Autauga Aca. (19); 9-0; 237

    2. Escambia Aca.; 8-1; 177

    3. Pike Liberal Arts (1); 8-1; 166

    4. Chambers Aca.; 8-1; 140

    5. Patrician; 6-2; 102

    6. Lee-Scott; 6-2; 85

    7. Jackson Aca.; 8-1; 84

    8. Glenwood; 5-3; 53

    9. Sparta; 7-1; 50

    10. Lowndes Aca.; 7-3; 30

    Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-4) 6, Crenshaw Chr. (6-2) 5, Macon-East (6-4) 5.

    Football
    ASWA

    ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 11

    just now
    Robert Lester, Mississippi State game program, Oct. 27, 2012
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

    5 hours ago
    Nate Ochoa
    Recruiting

    Alabama Baseball Picks Up Commitment from Canadian Shortstop

    10 hours ago
    Will Anderson Jr.
    All Things Bama

    Video and Photos from Alabama Football's First Bye Week Practice

    10 hours ago
    Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
    All Things Bama

    H2 For You: Herbert Jones Proves Immediacy Value in Otherwise Long Game-Aimed NBA

    14 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Bryce Young vs. Mercer
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Players Remark on Bryce Young's Running Performance against Tennessee

    14 hours ago
    IMG_5120
    Recruiting

    After Weekend Packed with Visitors, Who Could be Next to Commit to the Crimson Tide?

    15 hours ago
    January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
    All Things Bama

    Coaches Name Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly Preseason All-SEC

    15 hours ago