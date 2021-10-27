ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 11
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
Class 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Hoover (19); 10-0; 237
2. Thompson; 9-1; 177
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 9-0; 163
4. Auburn; 8-1; 137
5. James Clemens; 10-0; 112
6. Fairhope; 8-1; 104
7. Theodore; 8-1; 78
8. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 70
9. Prattville; 6-3; 20
10. Baker; 6-3; 17
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-3) 13, Oak Mountain (6-3) 12.
Class 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 9-0; 237
2. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 180
3. Mountain Brook; 8-1; 156
4. Helena; 9-0; 125
5. Spanish Fort; 8-1; 115
6. Briarwood; 8-1; 98
7. Saraland; 8-2; 85
8. Hueytown; 8-1; 75
9. Pinson Valley; 6-3; 31
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 7-2; 19
Others receiving votes: Opelika (7-3) 10, Muscle Shoals (8-1) 5, Gardendale (7-2) 3, Oxford (6-3) 1.
Class 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (17); 8-0; 231
2. Pleasant Grove (3); 8-1; 184
3. Alexandria; 9-0; 163
4. Guntersville; 8-1; 128
5. UMS-Wright; 8-1; 120
6. Russellville; 8-1; 86
7. Leeds; 9-1; 83
8. Parker; 8-1; 57
9. Central-Clay Co.; 7-2; 36
10. St. Paul's; 6-3; 17
Others receiving votes: Fairview (8-1) 14, Sylacauga (7-2) 9, Tallassee (6-2) 8, Greenville (7-2) 4.
Class 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Madison Aca. (16); 8-1; 226
2. Vigor (4); 9-0; 187
3. American Chr.; 8-1; 161
4. Handley; 7-1; 130
5. Northside; 8-1; 114
6. Brooks; 9-0; 97
7. Gordo; 7-2; 90
8. St. James; 8-1; 58
9. Jackson; 8-2; 36
10. Anniston*; 5-4; 28
Others receiving votes: Priceville (8-1) 5, Bibb Co. (8-2) 4, Oneonta (9-1) 4.
*--Record includes two forfeit losses.
Class 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (19); 10-0; 237
2. Piedmont (1); 8-1; 170
3. Fyffe; 7-1; 154
4. Winfield; 10-0; 146
5. Lauderdale Co.; 9-0; 111
6. Saks; 9-1; 100
7. Trinity; 8-1; 74
8. T.R. Miller; 7-2; 66
9. Opp; 8-2; 30
10. Bayside Aca.; 7-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (6-3) 11, Montgomery Aca. (7-2) 8, Ohatchee* (7-2) 6, Slocomb (6-3) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-5) 1, Southside-Selma (8-1) 1.
*--Record includes one forfeit win.
Class 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clarke Co. (14); 8-1; 220
2. Lanett (6); 8-2; 196
3. Mars Hill Bible; 7-2; 162
4. Elba; 9-1; 141
5. Spring Garden; 9-0; 113
6. Ariton; 9-1; 92
7. Cleveland; 7-2; 80
8. G.W. Long; 7-1; 65
9. Leroy*; 2-7; 28
10. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 18
Others receiving votes: Isabella (7-2) 11, Midfield (8-1) 6, Luverne (7-1) 3, Lexington (7-2) 2, Pisgah (6-3) 2, Tanner (6-3) 1.
*--Record includes six forfeit losses.
Class 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (16); 8-0; 227
2. Sweet Water (4); 9-0; 191
3. Maplesville; 9-0; 162
4. Pickens Co.; 8-1; 137
5. Decatur Heritage; 8-2; 110
6. Wadley; 9-0; 105
7. Notasulga; 8-1; 81
8. Keith; 7-1; 57
9. Loachapoka; 6-2; 38
10. Cedar Bluff; 6-3; 10
Others receiving votes: Hubbertville (7-2) 8, Millry* (7-2) 7, Sumiton Chr. (7-2) 4, Kinston (7-3) 2, R.A. Hubbard (6-3) 1.
*--Record includes one forfeit win.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (19); 9-0; 237
2. Escambia Aca.; 8-1; 177
3. Pike Liberal Arts (1); 8-1; 166
4. Chambers Aca.; 8-1; 140
5. Patrician; 6-2; 102
6. Lee-Scott; 6-2; 85
7. Jackson Aca.; 8-1; 84
8. Glenwood; 5-3; 53
9. Sparta; 7-1; 50
10. Lowndes Aca.; 7-3; 30
Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-4) 6, Crenshaw Chr. (6-2) 5, Macon-East (6-4) 5.