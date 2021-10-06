October 6, 2021
ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 8
Publish date:

The latest poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 high school football season.
Author:

SI.com

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (22); 7-0; 264

2. Hoover; 7-0; 197

3. Central-Phenix City; 7-0; 177

4. Theodore; 6-0; 153

5. Auburn; 6-1; 123

6. James Clemens; 7-0; 106

7. Fairhope; 5-1; 77

8. Oak Mountain; 5-1; 65

9. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-2; 59

10. Baker; 5-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Prattville (5-2) 7, Enterprise (5-2) 5.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (22); 6-0; 264

2. Briarwood; 7-0; 195

3. Hartselle; 7-0; 168

4. Helena; 7-0; 132

5. Spanish Fort; 5-1; 125

6. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 114

7. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 66

8. McAdory; 6-1; 64

9. Saraland; 5-2; 42

10. Hueytown; 5-1; 41

Others receiving votes: Jackson-Olin (5-1) 19, Muscle Shoals (6-0) 12, Homewood (5-1) 7, Opelika (4-3) 5.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pike Road (19); 6-0; 254

2. Pleasant Grove (3); 5-1; 204

3. Leeds; 7-0; 173

4. Alexandria; 6-0; 157

5. Guntersville; 6-1; 113

6. Central-Clay Co.; 6-1; 105

7. UMS-Wright; 5-1; 102

8. Parker; 6-0; 57

9. Russellville; 6-1; 56

10. Greenville; 5-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Andalusia (5-2) 6, St. Paul's (3-3) 5, Fairview (5-1) 4, Ardmore (5-1) 1, Fairfield (3-3) 1, Faith-Mobile (3-3) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Handley (19); 5-0; 252

2. Madison Aca. (2); 5-1; 196

3. Vigor; 6-0; 178

4. American Chr. (1); 5-1; 165

5. Northside; 5-1; 117

6. Brooks; 6-0; 92

7. Gordo; 4-2; 91

8. St. James; 5-1; 34

9. Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 33

10. West Limestone; 4-2; 21

Others receiving votes: Jackson (5-2) 17, Central-Florence (6-1) 16, Williamson (4-3) 15, St. Michael (5-1) 10, West Blocton (5-1) 6, Oneonta (6-1) 3, Priceville (5-1) 3, Randolph (6-1) 3, Anniston (4-2) 1, Bibb Co. (5-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (22); 5-0; 264

2. Catholic-Montgomery; 7-0; 197

3. Trinity; 6-0; 155

4. Piedmont; 5-1; 132

5. Opp; 6-1; 129

6. Winfield; 7-0; 123

7. Lauderdale Co.; 7-0; 73

8. Flomaton; 4-1; 47

9. Saks; 6-1; 34

10. T.R. Miller; 5-2; 31

Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (5-2) 26, Montgomery Aca. (4-2) 23, Plainview (4-2) 7, Wicksburg (6-1) 6, Ohatchee (3-3) 5, Excel (4-2) 1, Southside-Selma (5-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clarke Co. (16); 5-1; 240

2. Lanett (5); 5-2; 208

3. Mars Hill Bible; 4-2; 172

4. Ariton (1); 7-0; 160

5. Elba; 6-1; 135

6. Spring Garden; 5-1; 98

7. Cleveland; 5-1; 89

8. G.W. Long; 4-1; 34

9. Falkville; 4-2; 28

10. Leroy; 5-1; 26

Others receiving votes: Luverne (5-0) 19, Colbert Co. (5-2) 12, Southeastern-Blount (5-1) 8, Midfield (5-1) 7, Aliceville (5-2) 4, Sand Rock (5-1) 4, Tanner (5-2) 4, B.B. Comer (5-2) 3, Lexington (6-1) 3.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (17); 5-0; 247

2. Sweet Water (5); 6-0; 212

3. Maplesville; 6-0; 176

4. Pickens Co.; 5-1; 147

5. Notasulga; 6-0; 129

6. Decatur Heritage; 5-2; 96

7. Wadley; 7-0; 93

8. Millry; 5-1; 77

9. Keith; 6-1; 45

10. Sumiton Chr.; 5-1; 12

Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (3-2) 11, Autaugaville (5-1) 6, Marion Co. (5-2) 1, Meek (4-2) 1, Ragland (5-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Escambia Aca. (21); 6-0; 261

2. Autauga Aca. (1); 6-0; 199

3. Pike Liberal Arts; 6-1; 178

4. Chambers Aca.; 5-1; 149

5. Glenwood; 4-2; 126

6. Sparta; 5-0; 112

7. Patrician; 4-2; 89

8. Lee-Scott; 4-2; 52

9. Jackson Aca.; 5-1; 35

10. Macon-East; 4-3; 24

Others receiving votes: Lowndes Aca. (4-3) 11, Valiant Cross (2-2) 8, Crenshaw Chr. (4-2) 6, Edgewood (4-2) 2, Banks Aca. (5-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (3-3) 1.

