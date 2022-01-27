ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Jan. 27, 2022
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Teams are nominated by their area’s sports writers.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (24-3)
2. Vestavia Hills (24-2)
3. Davidson (23-2)
4. Bob Jones (21-3)
5. Sparkman (21-4)
6. Hewitt-Trussville (20-5)
7. Fairhope (19-5)
8. Theodore (17-6)
9. Auburn (15-5)
10. Foley (16-8)
Others nominated: Enterprise (18-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (26-0)
2. Park Crossing (24-3)
3. Mortimer Jordan (20-4)
4. Hartselle (19-6)
5. Chelsea (19-5)
6. Pelham (20-4)
7. Hueytown (18-7)
8. Gulf Shores (19-7)
9. Mountain Brook (19-6)
10. McGill-Toolen (19-7)
Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville (12-5), Cullman (19-7), Eufaula (17-7), Minor (19-4), Muscle Shoals (15-8), Northridge (19-6), Oxford (18-3), Pell City (20-6).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (20-5)
2. UMS-Wright (22-5)
3. Pleasant Grove (22-6)
4. Central-Tuscaloosa (17-4)
5. Guntersville (22-5)
6. Selma (12-2)
7. Fairfield (16-7)
8. Sardis (21-6)
9. Pike Road (16-7)
10. Ramsay (12-5)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (10-6), East Limestone (14-9), Hayden (15-6), West Point (15-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler (24-1)
2. Good Hope (23-3)
3. Jackson (17-3)
4. New Hope (18-4)
5. Williamson (17-2)
6. Priceville (18-4)
7. St. James (17-5)
8. Hamilton (16-5)
9. Rogers (19-8)
10. Fultondale (18-7)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (14-6), Cleburne Co. (20-5), Escambia Co. (18-4), Geneva (18-4), Handley (17-5), St. John Paul II (16-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (27-0)
2. Lauderdale Co. (21-3)
3. Susan Moore (20-4)
4. Plainview (20-6)
5. Trinity (18-5)
6. T.R. Miller (15-4)
7. Collinsville (15-9)
8. Montgomery Catholic (14-7)
9. Hokes Bluff (14-7)
10. Southside-Selma (14-3)
Others nominated: Elkmont (18-9), Greensboro (9-5), Houston Academy (13-5), Sylvania (13-10).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (21-3)
2. Spring Garden (24-1)
3. Midfield (18-5)
4. Sand Rock (21-4)
5. Winston Co. (23-1)
6. G.W. Long (17-3)
7. Francis Marion (17-1)
8. Locust Fork (16-4)
9. St. Luke's (12-7)
10. Abbeville (19-3)
Others nominated: Addison (17-7), Cottonwood (9-10), Geneva Co. (13-11), Ider (16-9), Mars Hill Bible (11-8), Tanner (16-4), Washington Co. (11-1), Westbrook Christian (14-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (19-6)
2. Marion Co. (15-5)
3. Loachapoka (16-7)
4. Florala (18-5)
5. R.A. Hubbard (12-3)
6. Talladega Co. Central (23-5)
7. Georgiana (12-6)
8. Ragland (19-2)
9. A.L. Johnson (12-1)
10. Red Level (13-6)
Others nominated: Decatur Heritage (13-6), J.F. Shields (8-6), McIntosh (12-7), Pleasant Home (11-5).
AISA
1. Glenwood (18-4)
2. Lee-Scott (16-4)
3. Fort Dale Academy (11-4)
4. Edgewood (21-5)
5. Sparta (20-3)
6. Clarke Prep (15-4)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (15-2)
8. Lowndes Academy (12-4)
9. Lakeside (10-6)
10. Chambers Academy (10-6)
Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-9).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Baker (24-3)
2. Vestavia Hills (22-2)
3. Grissom (21-5)
4. Sparkman (21-6)
5. Enterprise (17-6)
6. Hoover (19-8)
7. James Clemens (16-8)
8. Spain Park (20-7)
9. Oak Mountain (19-5)
10. Huntsville (18-9)
Others nominated: Austin (16-7), Jeff Davis (19-7), Thompson (13-13).
CLASS 6A
1. McGill-Toolen (23-3)
2. Huffman (20-5)
3. Spanish Fort (19-6)
4. Pinson Valley (20-7)
5. Mountain Brook (22-3)
6. Eufaula (22-3)
7. Cullman (19-2)
8. Blount (20-4)
9. Hueytown (19-8)
10. Pelham (21-5)
Others nominated: Briarwood (13-12), Hartselle (16-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (18-4), Homewood (15-10), Lee-Montgomery (13-8), Muscle Shoals (17-8), Northridge (18-7), Park Crossing (21-4), Scottsboro (21-5), Stanhope Elmore (12-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (17-6)
2. Charles Henderson (18-5)
3. Wenonah (17-7)
4. Ramsay (15-9)
5. John Carroll (17-7)
6. Pike Road (16-5)
7. Alexandria (8-3)
8. Leeds (17-8)
9. Carroll-Ozark (19-6)
10. Douglas (18-4)
Others nominated: Sardis (14-8), Sylacauga (19-6), UMS-Wright (18-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Sumter Central (17-1)
2. Escambia Co. (21-3)
3. Westminster-Huntsville (18-5)
4. Jacksonville (18-5)
5. Williamson (19-8)
6. Haleyville (18-6)
7. Indian Springs (14-1)
8. Brooks (18-5)
9. Priceville (17-6)
10. West Morgan (14-9)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (10-11), Dale Co. (17-7), Fultondale (12-8), Holt (16-8), St. James (11-3), Straughn (13-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (22-5)
2. Cottage Hill (23-5)
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (13-5)
4. Winfield (22-3)
5. Lauderdale Co. (21-4)
6. Hokes Bluff (15-8)
7. Danville (19-6)
8. Opp (16-6)
9. Catholic-Montgomery (10-8)
10. Southside-Selma (17-8)
Others nominated: Childersburg (15-7), Clements (15-8), Excel (12-6), Houston Academy (14-7), Piedmont (13-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (21-7)
2. Geneva Co. (20-6)
3. Section (20-9)
4. Highland Home (19-3)
5. St. Luke's (15-6)
6. Red Bay (15-10)
7. Cleveland (15-4)
8. Spring Garden (14-6)
9. Ariton (18-4)
10. North Sand Mountain (13-7)
Others nominated: Abbeville (12-8), Falkville (17-9), Sand Rock (12-12), Westbrook Christian (15-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Autaugaville (19-2)
2. Belgreen (21-3)
3. Georgiana (16-6)
4. Decatur Heritage (14-5)
5. Red Level (19-6)
6. Covenant Christian (19-6)
7. Brantley (16-5)
8. Skyline (16-6)
9. McIntosh (15-1)
10. Faith-Anniston (18-7)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (10-7), Florala (13-7), Holy Spirit (13-6), J.F. Shields (7-9), Pleasant Home (10-6), R.A. Hubbard (12-4).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (18-1)
2. Autauga Academy (14-0)
3. Tuscaloosa Academy (15-4)
4. Escambia Academy (12-4)
5. Heritage Christian (22-4)
6. Lee-Scott (15-6)
7. Glenwood (16-6)
8. Macon-East (15-4)
9. Lowndes Academy (15-3)
10. Chambers Academy (9-6)
Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-9), Sparta (10-11).