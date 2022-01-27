Skip to main content
ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Jan. 27, 2022

ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Jan. 27, 2022

The latest state high school basketball rankings, boys and girls, from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The latest state high school basketball rankings, boys and girls, from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Teams are nominated by their area’s sports writers.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (24-3)

2. Vestavia Hills (24-2)

3. Davidson (23-2)

4. Bob Jones (21-3)

5. Sparkman (21-4)

6. Hewitt-Trussville (20-5)

7. Fairhope (19-5)

8. Theodore (17-6)

9. Auburn (15-5)

10. Foley (16-8)

Others nominated: Enterprise (18-6).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (26-0)

2. Park Crossing (24-3)

3. Mortimer Jordan (20-4)

4. Hartselle (19-6)

5. Chelsea (19-5)

6. Pelham (20-4)

7. Hueytown (18-7)

8. Gulf Shores (19-7)

9. Mountain Brook (19-6)

10. McGill-Toolen (19-7)

Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville (12-5), Cullman (19-7), Eufaula (17-7), Minor (19-4), Muscle Shoals (15-8), Northridge (19-6), Oxford (18-3), Pell City (20-6).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (20-5)

2. UMS-Wright (22-5)

3. Pleasant Grove (22-6)

4. Central-Tuscaloosa (17-4)

5. Guntersville (22-5)

6. Selma (12-2)

7. Fairfield (16-7)

8. Sardis (21-6)

9. Pike Road (16-7)

10. Ramsay (12-5)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (10-6), East Limestone (14-9), Hayden (15-6), West Point (15-5).

CLASS 4A

1. Deshler (24-1)

2. Good Hope (23-3)

3. Jackson (17-3)

4. New Hope (18-4)

5. Williamson (17-2)

6. Priceville (18-4)

7. St. James (17-5)

8. Hamilton (16-5)

9. Rogers (19-8)

10. Fultondale (18-7)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (14-6), Cleburne Co. (20-5), Escambia Co. (18-4), Geneva (18-4), Handley (17-5), St. John Paul II (16-8).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (27-0)

2. Lauderdale Co. (21-3)

3. Susan Moore (20-4)

4. Plainview (20-6)

5. Trinity (18-5)

6. T.R. Miller (15-4)

7. Collinsville (15-9)

8. Montgomery Catholic (14-7)

9. Hokes Bluff (14-7)

10. Southside-Selma (14-3)

Others nominated: Elkmont (18-9), Greensboro (9-5), Houston Academy (13-5), Sylvania (13-10).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (21-3)

2. Spring Garden (24-1)

3. Midfield (18-5)

4. Sand Rock (21-4)

5. Winston Co. (23-1)

6. G.W. Long (17-3)

7. Francis Marion (17-1)

8. Locust Fork (16-4)

9. St. Luke's (12-7)

10. Abbeville (19-3)

Others nominated: Addison (17-7), Cottonwood (9-10), Geneva Co. (13-11), Ider (16-9), Mars Hill Bible (11-8), Tanner (16-4), Washington Co. (11-1), Westbrook Christian (14-8).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (19-6)

2. Marion Co. (15-5)

3. Loachapoka (16-7)

4. Florala (18-5)

5. R.A. Hubbard (12-3)

6. Talladega Co. Central (23-5)

7. Georgiana (12-6)

8. Ragland (19-2)

9. A.L. Johnson (12-1)

10. Red Level (13-6)

Others nominated: Decatur Heritage (13-6), J.F. Shields (8-6), McIntosh (12-7), Pleasant Home (11-5).

AISA

1. Glenwood (18-4)

2. Lee-Scott (16-4)

3. Fort Dale Academy (11-4)

4. Edgewood (21-5)

5. Sparta (20-3)

6. Clarke Prep (15-4)

7. Tuscaloosa Academy (15-2)

8. Lowndes Academy (12-4)

9. Lakeside (10-6)

10. Chambers Academy (10-6)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-9).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Baker (24-3)

2. Vestavia Hills (22-2)

3. Grissom (21-5)

4. Sparkman (21-6)

5. Enterprise (17-6)

6. Hoover (19-8)

7. James Clemens (16-8)

8. Spain Park (20-7)

9. Oak Mountain (19-5)

10. Huntsville (18-9)

Others nominated: Austin (16-7), Jeff Davis (19-7), Thompson (13-13).

CLASS 6A

1. McGill-Toolen (23-3)

2. Huffman (20-5)

3. Spanish Fort (19-6)

4. Pinson Valley (20-7)

5. Mountain Brook (22-3)

6. Eufaula (22-3)

7. Cullman (19-2)

8. Blount (20-4)

9. Hueytown (19-8)

10. Pelham (21-5)

Others nominated: Briarwood (13-12), Hartselle (16-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (18-4), Homewood (15-10), Lee-Montgomery (13-8), Muscle Shoals (17-8), Northridge (18-7), Park Crossing (21-4), Scottsboro (21-5), Stanhope Elmore (12-7).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (17-6)

2. Charles Henderson (18-5)

3. Wenonah (17-7)

4. Ramsay (15-9)

5. John Carroll (17-7)

6. Pike Road (16-5)

7. Alexandria (8-3)

8. Leeds (17-8)

9. Carroll-Ozark (19-6)

10. Douglas (18-4)

Others nominated: Sardis (14-8), Sylacauga (19-6), UMS-Wright (18-8).

CLASS 4A

1. Sumter Central (17-1)

2. Escambia Co. (21-3)

3. Westminster-Huntsville (18-5)

4. Jacksonville (18-5)

5. Williamson (19-8)

6. Haleyville (18-6)

7. Indian Springs (14-1)

8. Brooks (18-5)

9. Priceville (17-6)

10. West Morgan (14-9)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (10-11), Dale Co. (17-7), Fultondale (12-8), Holt (16-8), St. James (11-3), Straughn (13-9).

CLASS 3A

1. Plainview (22-5)

2. Cottage Hill (23-5)

3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (13-5)

4. Winfield (22-3)

5. Lauderdale Co. (21-4)

6. Hokes Bluff (15-8)

7. Danville (19-6)

8. Opp (16-6)

9. Catholic-Montgomery (10-8)

10. Southside-Selma (17-8)

Others nominated: Childersburg (15-7), Clements (15-8), Excel (12-6), Houston Academy (14-7), Piedmont (13-7).

CLASS 2A

1. Midfield (21-7)

2. Geneva Co. (20-6)

3. Section (20-9)

4. Highland Home (19-3)

5. St. Luke's (15-6)

6. Red Bay (15-10)

7. Cleveland (15-4)

8. Spring Garden (14-6)

9. Ariton (18-4)

10. North Sand Mountain (13-7)

Others nominated: Abbeville (12-8), Falkville (17-9), Sand Rock (12-12), Westbrook Christian (15-9).

CLASS 1A

1. Autaugaville (19-2)

2. Belgreen (21-3)

3. Georgiana (16-6)

4. Decatur Heritage (14-5)

5. Red Level (19-6)

6. Covenant Christian (19-6)

7. Brantley (16-5)

8. Skyline (16-6)

9. McIntosh (15-1)

10. Faith-Anniston (18-7)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (10-7), Florala (13-7), Holy Spirit (13-6), J.F. Shields (7-9), Pleasant Home (10-6), R.A. Hubbard (12-4).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (18-1)

2. Autauga Academy (14-0)

3. Tuscaloosa Academy (15-4)

4. Escambia Academy (12-4)

5. Heritage Christian (22-4)

6. Lee-Scott (15-6)

7. Glenwood (16-6)

8. Macon-East (15-4)

9. Lowndes Academy (15-3)

10. Chambers Academy (9-6)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-9), Sparta (10-11).

Basketball photo
ASWA

ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Jan. 27, 2022

