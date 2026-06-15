ASWA: Hoover’s Will Adams Named Mr. Baseball, Hewitt-Trussville’s Cory Goguts Wins Miss Softball
The Alabama Sports Writers Association named Hoover’s Will Adams Mr. Baseball and Hewitt-Trussville’s Cory Goguts Miss Softball during Sunday’s annual banquet.
The ASWA also presented Whitesburg Christian’s Lillie Meeks with the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.
Adams is the first Hoover player to win the state’s top baseball award. He was also recently named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year after hitting .489 for the Bucs with 13 homers, 52 RBIs and 37 runs scored. On the mound, the left-hander was 4-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 55 strikeouts in just 36 innings pitched.
LSU signee Adams was named Class 7A Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and leads the Super All-State team, featuring the 10 best players in the state regardless of classification, grade or position.
Goguts helped Hewitt-Trussville win the Class 7A softball title, it’s fourth in the past six seasons, and the Ole Miss signee was also recently named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
Goguts batted .618 with a 2.140 OPS for the Huskies this season, belting a state-best 29 home runs with 91 RBIs, 14 doubles, 11 triples and 109 runs scored, tied for tops in the state.
She is the second Miss Softball from Hewitt-Trussville, Kenleigh Cahalan named the top softball player in 2022.
Goguts was selected ASWA Class 7A Player of the Year and heads the Super All-State team.
ASWA Super All-State Baseball
Mr. Baseball: Will Adams, Hoover
Asher Doepel, Hartselle
Jace Riggan, Hewitt-Trussville
Hunter Elmore, American Christian
Evan Malone, Northridge
Garrett Reid, Deshler
Kamrin Jenkins, Bob Jones
Gavin Lang, Collinsville
Brodie Johnson, Westbrook Christian
Jonah Inman, Cullman
ASWA Mr. Baseball Winners
2026: Will Adams, Hoover
2025: Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville
2024: Braden Booth, Bob Jones
2023: Hayes Harrison, Oxford
2022: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville
2021: Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright
2020: No winner (COVID-19 Pandemic)
2019: Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy
2018: Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s
2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur
2016: Owen Lovell, Cullman
2015: Brax Garrett, Florence
2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore
2013: Keegan Thompson, Cullman
2012: Mikey White, Spain Park
2011: Daniel Koger, Huntsville
2010: Daryl Norris, Fairhope
2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle
2008: Tyler Stovall, Hokes Bluff
2007: John David Smelser, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
2006: Del Howell, American Christian
2005: Colby Rasmus, Russell County
2004: Pat White, Daphne
2003: Joe Doan, Baker
2002: Allen Ponder, Lee-Scott
2001: Eric West, Southside-Gadsden
2000: Wade Miller, G.W. Long
1999: Matthew Maniscalco, Oxford
ASWA Super All-State Softball
Miss Softball: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville
Katie King, Orange Beach
Myleigh Dobbins, Saraland
Emily Needham, Saint James
MK McMullan, Orange Beach
McKinley McCaghren, Lawrence County
Kate Flanagan, Vestavia Hills
Arden Breedlove, Austin
Braylynn Pope, Hackleburg
Makayli Davis, Colbert County
ASWA Miss Softball Winners
2026: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville
2025: Ambrey Taylor, Curry
2024: Vic Moten, Daphne
2023: Ryley Harrison, Fairhope
2022: Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville
2021: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park
2020: No award because of COVID-19 Pandemic
2019: Libby Baker, G.W. Long
2018: Leanna Johnson, Brantley
2017: Annie Willis, Westminster Christian
2016: Ashlee Swindle, Curry
2015: Lacey Sumerlin, Baker
2014: Madi Moore, Winfield
2013: Kasey Cooper, Dothan
2012: Haylie McCleney, Mortimer Jordan
2011: Shelby Holley, Pisgah
2010: Leigh Streetman, Hueytown
2009: Hilary Phillips, Ider
2008: Lindsey Dunlap, Hueytown
2007: Whitney Larsen, Vestavia Hills
2006: Anna Thompson, Grissom
2005: Tara Donaldson, Baker
2004: Anna Thompson, Grissom
2003: Holly Currie, Pisgah
Jimmy Smothers Courage Award Winners
2026: Lillie Meeks, Whitesburg Christian (Cross country and track)
2025: Sid Hobbs, Fruitdale (Baseball)
2024: Yancey Young, Sumiton Christian (Baseball)
2023: Alex Haddock-Thomas, Deshler (Baseball)
2022: Jada Roberts, Pike Road (Basketball, soccer)
2021: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen (Softball, basketball, volleyball)
2020: Isaiah Causey, Prattville (Football)
2019: Scott McAlpine, Haleyville (Football, baseball)
2018: Anna Bryant, Pleasant Valley (Volleyball)
2017: Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian (Baseball, Football)
2016: Alex Wilcox, Brantley (Softball)
Videos of the awards presentations will be added Monday.
Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral is the online home for the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
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Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 26 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral