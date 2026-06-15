ASWA: Hoover’s Will Adams Named Mr. Baseball, Hewitt-Trussville’s Cory Goguts Wins Miss Softball

The Alabama Sports Writers Association named Hoover’s Will Adams Mr. Baseball and Hewitt-Trussville’s Cory Goguts Miss Softball during Sunday’s annual banquet.

The ASWA also presented Whitesburg Christian’s Lillie Meeks with the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

Adams is the first Hoover player to win the state’s top baseball award. He was also recently named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year after hitting .489 for the Bucs with 13 homers, 52 RBIs and 37 runs scored. On the mound, the left-hander was 4-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 55 strikeouts in just 36 innings pitched.

LSU signee Adams was named Class 7A Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and leads the Super All-State team, featuring the 10 best players in the state regardless of classification, grade or position.

Goguts helped Hewitt-Trussville win the Class 7A softball title, it’s fourth in the past six seasons, and the Ole Miss signee was also recently named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Goguts batted .618 with a 2.140 OPS for the Huskies this season, belting a state-best 29 home runs with 91 RBIs, 14 doubles, 11 triples and 109 runs scored, tied for tops in the state.

She is the second Miss Softball from Hewitt-Trussville, Kenleigh Cahalan named the top softball player in 2022.

Goguts was selected ASWA Class 7A Player of the Year and heads the Super All-State team.

Will Adams is the first athlete from Hoover High School to be named Alabama's Mr. Baseball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. | Christopher Walsh/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

ASWA Super All-State Baseball Mr. Baseball: Will Adams, Hoover

Asher Doepel, Hartselle

Jace Riggan, Hewitt-Trussville

Hunter Elmore, American Christian

Evan Malone, Northridge

Garrett Reid, Deshler

Kamrin Jenkins, Bob Jones

Gavin Lang, Collinsville

Brodie Johnson, Westbrook Christian

Jonah Inman, Cullman

ASWA Mr. Baseball Winners 2026: Will Adams, Hoover

2025: Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville

2024: Braden Booth, Bob Jones

2023: Hayes Harrison, Oxford

2022: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

2021: Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright

2020: No winner (COVID-19 Pandemic)

2019: Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy

2018: Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s

2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur

2016: Owen Lovell, Cullman

2015: Brax Garrett, Florence

2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore

2013: Keegan Thompson, Cullman

2012: Mikey White, Spain Park

2011: Daniel Koger, Huntsville

2010: Daryl Norris, Fairhope

2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle

2008: Tyler Stovall, Hokes Bluff

2007: John David Smelser, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

2006: Del Howell, American Christian

2005: Colby Rasmus, Russell County

2004: Pat White, Daphne

2003: Joe Doan, Baker

2002: Allen Ponder, Lee-Scott

2001: Eric West, Southside-Gadsden

2000: Wade Miller, G.W. Long

1999: Matthew Maniscalco, Oxford

Corey Goguts of Hewitt-Trussville was named 2026 Miss Softball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. | Christopher Walsh/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

ASWA Super All-State Softball Miss Softball: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville

Katie King, Orange Beach

Myleigh Dobbins, Saraland

Emily Needham, Saint James

MK McMullan, Orange Beach

McKinley McCaghren, Lawrence County

Kate Flanagan, Vestavia Hills

Arden Breedlove, Austin

Braylynn Pope, Hackleburg

Makayli Davis, Colbert County

ASWA Miss Softball Winners 2026: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville

2025: Ambrey Taylor, Curry

2024: Vic Moten, Daphne

2023: Ryley Harrison, Fairhope

2022: Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville

2021: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park

2020: No award because of COVID-19 Pandemic

2019: Libby Baker, G.W. Long

2018: Leanna Johnson, Brantley

2017: Annie Willis, Westminster Christian

2016: Ashlee Swindle, Curry

2015: Lacey Sumerlin, Baker

2014: Madi Moore, Winfield

2013: Kasey Cooper, Dothan

2012: Haylie McCleney, Mortimer Jordan

2011: Shelby Holley, Pisgah

2010: Leigh Streetman, Hueytown

2009: Hilary Phillips, Ider

2008: Lindsey Dunlap, Hueytown

2007: Whitney Larsen, Vestavia Hills

2006: Anna Thompson, Grissom

2005: Tara Donaldson, Baker

2004: Anna Thompson, Grissom

2003: Holly Currie, Pisgah

Jimmy Smothers Courage Award Winners 2026: Lillie Meeks, Whitesburg Christian (Cross country and track)

2025: Sid Hobbs, Fruitdale (Baseball)

2024: Yancey Young, Sumiton Christian (Baseball)

2023: Alex Haddock-Thomas, Deshler (Baseball)

2022: Jada Roberts, Pike Road (Basketball, soccer)

2021: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen (Softball, basketball, volleyball)

2020: Isaiah Causey, Prattville (Football)

2019: Scott McAlpine, Haleyville (Football, baseball)

2018: Anna Bryant, Pleasant Valley (Volleyball)

2017: Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian (Baseball, Football)

2016: Alex Wilcox, Brantley (Softball)

Videos of the awards presentations will be added Monday.

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral is the online home for the Alabama Sports Writers Association.