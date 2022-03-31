Barry Dunning Jr. Named Alabama 2022 Mr. Basketball by ASWA

Three-time All-State player who has signed with Arkansas the first from McGill-Toolen High School to win award as state's best player.

MONTGOMERY — Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele and McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning Jr. won the state of Alabama’s top high school basketball awards Thursday.

Dunning was named Mr. Basketball and Steele was named Miss Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

They were honored at a banquet presented by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

Steele averaged 17.3 points for the Trojans, who finished 35-0 and won a fifth straight Class 6A championship. The 5-foot-8 guard, a two-time All-State player, is an Alabama State signee.

Dunning posted averages of 25.3 points and 12.9 rebounds, helping the Yellow Jackets to a 30-5 season and a Class 6A semifinal berth. The 6-foot-6 forward is a three-time All-State player who has signed with Arkansas.

MR. BASKETBALL

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

SUPER ALL-STATE

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

Labaron Philon, Baker

Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley

Antonio Kite, Anniston

Anthony Johnson, Midfield

CLASS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

BOYS

7A: Labaron Philon, Baker

6A: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

5A: Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley

4A: Antonio Kite, Anniston

3A: Cole Millican, Plainview

2A: Anthony Johnson, Midfield

1A: Will Bonner, Belgreen

AISA: Robert Rose, Autauga Academy

NOTABLE

* Kelly, Hubbard and McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning Jr. are two-time Super All-State players. Hubbard made it in 2020.

* Anthony Johnson, the 2A boys player of the year, is the 10th all-time Midfield player to win (five boys, five girls). That is the most in ASWA All-State basketball history.

* Anniston’s Antonio Kite is a two-time 4A player of the year.

* Plainview’s Cole Millican is a two-time 3A player of the year.

COACHES OF THE YEAR

(First released March 20)

7A: Frankie Sullivan, James Clemens

6A: Stu Stuedeman, Cullman

5A: Greg Brown, Lee-Huntsville

4A: Shane Morrow, Jacksonville

3A: Robi Coker, Plainview

2A: Derek Wynn, Section

1A: Bret Waldrep, Covenant Christian

AISA: Justin Whitsett, Patrician

ALL-TIME MR. BASKETBALL

2022: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

2021: J.D. Davison, Calhoun

2020: J.D. Davison, Calhoun

2019: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook

2018: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook

2017: John Petty, Mae Jemison-Huntsville

2016: John Petty, J.O. Johnson

2015: Dazon Ingram, Theodore

2014: William Lee, Dallas Co.

2013: De’Runnya Wilson, Wenonah

2012: Craig Sword, Carver-Montgomery

2011: Trevor Lacey, Butler

2010: Trevor Lacey, Butler

2009: Kerron Johnson, Madison Aca.

2008: JaMychal Green, St. Jude

2007: Courtney Fortson, Jeff Davis

2006: Stanley Robinson, Huffman

2005: Richard Hendrix, Athens

2004: Ronald Steele, John Carroll

2003: Ronald Steele, John Carroll

2002: Kennedy Winston, Blount

2001: Chris White, Grissom

2000: Gerald Wallace, Childersburg

1999: Marvin Stone, Grissom

1998: Sam Haginas, UMS-Wright

1997: Anthony Williams, Loachapoka

1996: Isaac Spencer, Jeff Davis

1995: Brian Williams, Jeff Davis

1994: Rod Willie, Lee-Huntsville

1993: Howard Pride, Butler

1992: Darryl Wilson, South Lamar

1991: Victor Newman, Houston Aca.

1990: Cedric Moore, Woodlawn

1989: Queintonia Higgins, Fairhope

1988: Terrence Lewis, Ramsay

1987: Bryant Lancaster, Valley

1986: Larry Rembert, Keith

1985: Vincent Robinson, Bridgeport

1984: Jeff Moore, Midfield

1983: Terry Coner, Phillips-Birmingham