Barry Dunning Jr. Named Alabama 2022 Mr. Basketball by ASWA
MONTGOMERY — Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele and McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning Jr. won the state of Alabama’s top high school basketball awards Thursday.
Dunning was named Mr. Basketball and Steele was named Miss Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
They were honored at a banquet presented by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.
Steele averaged 17.3 points for the Trojans, who finished 35-0 and won a fifth straight Class 6A championship. The 5-foot-8 guard, a two-time All-State player, is an Alabama State signee.
Dunning posted averages of 25.3 points and 12.9 rebounds, helping the Yellow Jackets to a 30-5 season and a Class 6A semifinal berth. The 6-foot-6 forward is a three-time All-State player who has signed with Arkansas.
MR. BASKETBALL
Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
SUPER ALL-STATE
Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
Labaron Philon, Baker
Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley
Antonio Kite, Anniston
Anthony Johnson, Midfield
CLASS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
BOYS
7A: Labaron Philon, Baker
6A: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
5A: Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley
4A: Antonio Kite, Anniston
3A: Cole Millican, Plainview
2A: Anthony Johnson, Midfield
1A: Will Bonner, Belgreen
AISA: Robert Rose, Autauga Academy
NOTABLE
* Kelly, Hubbard and McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning Jr. are two-time Super All-State players. Hubbard made it in 2020.
* Anthony Johnson, the 2A boys player of the year, is the 10th all-time Midfield player to win (five boys, five girls). That is the most in ASWA All-State basketball history.
* Anniston’s Antonio Kite is a two-time 4A player of the year.
* Plainview’s Cole Millican is a two-time 3A player of the year.
COACHES OF THE YEAR
(First released March 20)
7A: Frankie Sullivan, James Clemens
6A: Stu Stuedeman, Cullman
5A: Greg Brown, Lee-Huntsville
4A: Shane Morrow, Jacksonville
3A: Robi Coker, Plainview
2A: Derek Wynn, Section
1A: Bret Waldrep, Covenant Christian
AISA: Justin Whitsett, Patrician
ALL-TIME MR. BASKETBALL
2022: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
2021: J.D. Davison, Calhoun
2020: J.D. Davison, Calhoun
2019: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook
2018: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook
2017: John Petty, Mae Jemison-Huntsville
2016: John Petty, J.O. Johnson
2015: Dazon Ingram, Theodore
2014: William Lee, Dallas Co.
2013: De’Runnya Wilson, Wenonah
2012: Craig Sword, Carver-Montgomery
2011: Trevor Lacey, Butler
2010: Trevor Lacey, Butler
2009: Kerron Johnson, Madison Aca.
2008: JaMychal Green, St. Jude
2007: Courtney Fortson, Jeff Davis
2006: Stanley Robinson, Huffman
2005: Richard Hendrix, Athens
2004: Ronald Steele, John Carroll
2003: Ronald Steele, John Carroll
2002: Kennedy Winston, Blount
2001: Chris White, Grissom
2000: Gerald Wallace, Childersburg
1999: Marvin Stone, Grissom
1998: Sam Haginas, UMS-Wright
1997: Anthony Williams, Loachapoka
1996: Isaac Spencer, Jeff Davis
1995: Brian Williams, Jeff Davis
1994: Rod Willie, Lee-Huntsville
1993: Howard Pride, Butler
1992: Darryl Wilson, South Lamar
1991: Victor Newman, Houston Aca.
1990: Cedric Moore, Woodlawn
1989: Queintonia Higgins, Fairhope
1988: Terrence Lewis, Ramsay
1987: Bryant Lancaster, Valley
1986: Larry Rembert, Keith
1985: Vincent Robinson, Bridgeport
1984: Jeff Moore, Midfield
1983: Terry Coner, Phillips-Birmingham