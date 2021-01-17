Ga'Quincy McKinstry Wins Alabama's 2020 Mr. Football Award

Pinson Valley High two-way standout Ga'Quincy McKinstry named the state's Mr. Football for the 2020 season

From the Alabama Sports Writers Association

Ga'Quincy McKinstry, a two-way star at Pinson Valley High in suburban Birmingham, has been named the state's Mr. Football.

McKinstry was a receiver and defensive back for the Indians, who went 12-2 and won the Class 6A championship.

Offensively, he caught 45 passes for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had five receptions for 89 yards and the go-ahead score in the state title game, a 23-13 victory over Spanish Fort.

On defense, McKinstry finished with 21 tackles, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. He returned both interceptions for touchdowns.

McKinstry also shined in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. He caught five passes — two on defense and three on offense — and was named Alabama's most valuable player.

McKinstry signed with the University of Alabama in December.

With McKinstry and 2018 winner Bo Nix, Pinson Valley becomes the fourth school to have two Mr. Football winners.

But the Indians are the first to do it in such a short span. The other schools are Etowah (1992 Freddie Kitchens and 2000 Carnell Williams), Pike County (1989 Steven Coleman and 2003 Chris Nickson) and Vigor (1982 Tommy Compton and 1988 Darrell Williams).

The awards are named by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Normally, the winner is named at a luncheon banquet sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association. This year's banquet was canceled due to the pandemic.

Alabama's Mr. Football

2020: Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley

2019: Kristian Story, Lanett

2018: Bo Nix, Pinson Valley

2017: Asa Martin, Austin

2016: La’Damian Webb, Beauregard

2015: Tyler Johnston, Spanish Fort

2014: Kerryon Johnson, Madison Academy

2013: Racean Thomas, Oxford

2012: Jeremy Johnson, Carver-Montgomery

2011: T.J. Yeldon, Daphne

2010: Jamal Golden, Wetumpka

2009: Coty Blanchard, Cherokee Co.

2008: Clint Moseley, Leroy

2007: Julio Jones, Foley

2006: Larry Smith, Prattville

2005: Andre Smith, Huffman

2004: Jarod Bryant, Hoover

2003: Chris Nickson, Pike Co.

2002: JaMarcus Russell, Williamson

2001: Brandon Cox, Hewitt-Trussville

2000: Carnell Williams, Etowah

1999: Cory Whisenant, Springville

1998: DeMarco McNeil, Blount

1997: Mac Campbell, Alexandria

1996: Antoneyo Williams, Central-Tuscaloosa

1995: Gorman Thornton, Jeff Davis

1994: Dawud Rasheed, Shades Valley

1993: Thomas Banks, West Jefferson

1992: Freddie Kitchens, Etowah

1991: Robert Davis, Homewood

1990: David Palmer, Jackson-Olin

1989: Steven Coleman, Pike Co.

1988: Darrell Williams, Vigor

1987: Robert Jones, Parker

1986: Larry Ware, Lee-Montgomery

1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood

1984: Roderick Green, Gardendale

1983: Freddy Weygand, Emma Sansom

1982: Tommy Compton, Vigor

Super All-State

The top 12 players in the state, regardless of classification for the 2020 season:

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

Javonte Graves-Billips, St. Paul's

Conner Harrell, Thompson

Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible

Trey Higgins, Oxford

Lee Hunter, Blount

Kamari Lassiter, American Christian

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian

Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove

GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley

Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove

Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay