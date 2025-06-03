Another Milestone for Johni Broome: ASWA Amateur Athlete of the Year
Auburn’s Johni Broome is the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Amateur Athlete of the Year for 2024-25.
Broome, who led the Tigers to the Final Four this past season, is the first Auburn men's basketball player to win the award in its 51-year history. He is the first Auburn winner since football player Derrick Brown in 2019-2020.
Broome, who began his college career at Morehead State, won a pile of national and SEC awards and honors during his third and final season at Auburn. The 6-foot-10 forward was the Sporting News National Player of the Year, the Field of 68 co-National Player of the Year, the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year, the NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year and a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award Player of the Year and Naismith Trophy Player of the Year.
The Plant City, Fla., native was a first-team All-America selection by the Associated Press, John Wooden Award, NABC, USBWA, Sporting News, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Field of 68 and a first-team All-SEC selection by both the coaches and the AP. He was SEC Player of the Year, a member of the SEC All-Tournament team, and the Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament South Regional, leading Auburn to the SEC regular-season championship, a 32-6 final record and the second Final Four berth in school history.
“We have taken full advantage of the big fella over the last three years,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said prior to the Final Four. “Arguably the best transfer because of the three-year impact he's had, maybe in the history of the portal.”
Broome is also on the short list of the greatest basketball players in Auburn history. With Chuck Person in 1985 and 1986, Broome is one of just two Tigers players ever to twice earn first-team All-American honors.
Broome is one of four players in NCAA Division I history with 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds, joining Elvin Hayes (1965-68) of Houston, Elgin Baylor (1954-58) of Seattle and Dickie Hemric (1951-55) of Wake Forest. Prior to the NCAA tournament, Auburn legend Charles Barkley unequivocally declared that Broome is “better than me in college.”
In 2024-25, Broome led the SEC in rebounding (10.8 per game) and blocked shots (2.1 per game). He finished tied for third in the league in scoring (18.6 points per game) and was fourth in field goal percentage (.510).
“He is a great competitor. He's got a combination of an inner confidence and a little bit of a chip on his shoulder."- Bruce Pearl on Johni Broome
"I think the biggest thing is, he's always been second-guessed, whether it was out of high school, even in the (Ohio Valley Conference at Morehead State)," Pearl added. "Coming to Auburn he wasn't fast enough, quick enough, didn't jump high enough, the game wouldn't translate, his lack of athleticism. They're wrong. I think the same thing is going to be true when it comes to the NBA.”
Broome also fought through injury late in the season, including a bizarre play in the Elite Eight vs. Michigan State on which he landed awkwardly and simultaneously hurt his knee and elbow. After going to the locker room for treatment, Broome returned to the lineup and hit a key 3-pointer to help the Tigers finish off a 70-64 victory.
Broome ended that game with 25 points and 14 rebounds in 29 minutes, one of three double-doubles he recorded in five NCAA tournament games. Despite the pain, Broome was there to celebrate as the Tigers cuts down the nets at State Farm Arena in Nashville.
“To stand on top of the ladder in front of all the Auburn fans still being there traveling and witnessing it as well and looking down and seeing my teammates, the whole Auburn family,” Broome said later, “it just means the world to me.”
By Creg Stephenson, Special to the Alabama Sports Writers Association
