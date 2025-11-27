Peter Rauterkus Breaks Down the Auburn Tigers on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Thanksgiving edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Peter Rauterkus of Al.com as we dive into the Auburn Tigers and this weekend's Iron Bowl.
Rauterkus joins us and kicks off the conversations by detailing his experience in covering the Auburn Tigers this season. He describes two different time periods on the season, with Hugh Freeze as head coach and without before giving us his feelings on the Tigers' coaching search.
The conversation turns specifically into this weekend's game by talking about Auburn's quarterbacks. What will be the quarterback plan? How has Ashton Daniels changed the Tigers offense? Will Duece Knight see action in the Iron Bowl?
The offensive discussion continues by asking about the offensive line, as the Tigers have allowed the most sacks in the SEC this season. Has Auburn made changes up front that have paid off?
Auburn's biggest strength on offense is its wide receivers. Rauterkus highlights Eric Singleton and Cam Coleman while discussing how the pair compliment one another and how Freeze struggled to get them involved.
We flip to the defensive side of the ball and discuss Auburn's front seven. How is Keldric Faulk performing this season and what makes the Tigers dangerous along the line? Auburn's front seven is distressing, but do the Tigers have a hole on the back end? What has the secondary struggled with?
Lastly Rauterkus gives us his three players to watch for the Tigers and we discuss the special teams before expressing gratitude and appreciation for all the listeners and the blessing it is to do this job.
