Samiya Steele Named Alabama's 2022 Miss Basketball by ASWA
MONTGOMERY — Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele and McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning Jr. won the state of Alabama’s top high school basketball awards Thursday.
Dunning was named Mr. Basketball and Steele was named Miss Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
They were honored at a banquet presented by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.
Steele averaged 17.3 points for the Trojans, who finished 35-0 and won a fifth straight Class 6A championship. The 5-foot-8 guard, a two-time All-State player, is an Alabama State signee.
Dunning posted averages of 25.3 points and 12.9 rebounds, helping the Yellow Jackets to a 30-5 season and a Class 6A semifinal berth. The 6-foot-6 forward is a three-time All-State player who has signed with Arkansas.
MISS BASKETBALL
Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
SUPER ALL-STATE
(top 5 players regardless of classification)
Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
Reniya Kelly, Hoover
Molly Heard, Pisgah
Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler
Aniya Hubbard, Hoover
CLASS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
7A: Reniya Kelly, Hoover
6A: Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
5A: Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville
4A: Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler
3A: Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian
2A: Molly Heard, Pisgah
1A: Timya Thurman, Linden
AISA: Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood
NOTABLE
* With Reniya Kelly and Aniya Hubbard, Hoover is the 12th school to have two Super All-State players in the same season. The last was 2018 Hazel Green (one boy and one girl). The last girls team to have two was 2008 Midfield.
* Kelly, Hubbard and McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning Jr. are two-time Super All-State players. Hubbard made it in 2020.
* Pisgah’s Molly Heard, this year’s 2A player of the year, won in 3A as a sophomore.
* Prattville Christian’s Ella Jane Connell is a two-time 3A player of the year.
COACHES OF THE YEAR
(first released March 20)
GIRLS
7A: John David Smelser, Vestavia Hills
6A: Melissa Bennett, Oxford
5A: Kenny Hill, Guntersville
4A: Katie Barton, St. James
3A: Natasha Smallwood, Susan Moore
2A: Mike Collins, Sulligent
Read More
1A: Scott Veal, Marion Co.
AISA: Regina Parker, Fort Dale Academy
ALL-TIME MISS BASKETBALL
2022: Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
2021: Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co.
2020: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park
2019: Annie Hughes, Pisgah
2018: Zipporah Broughton, Lee-Montgomery
2017: Bianca Jackson, Brewbaker Tech
2016: Jasmine Walker, Jeff Davis
2015: Shaquera Wade, Huntsville
2014: Shakayla Thomas, Sylacauga
2013: Marqu’es Webb, Hoover
2012: Jasmine Jones, Bob Jones
2011: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2010: Kaneisha Horn, Ramsay
2009: Jala Harris, Bob Jones
2008: Courtney Jones, Midfield
2007: Katherine Graham, Ramsay
2006: Shanavia Dowdell, Calera
2005: Whitney Boddie, Florence
2004: Starr Orr, Speake
2003: Sidney Spencer, Hoover
2002: Kate Mastin, Boaz
2001: Donyel Wheeler, Huffman
2000: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.
1999: Tasheika Morris, Butler
1998: Gwen Jackson, Eufaula
1997: April Nance, Butler
1996: Nicole Carruth, Sulligent
1995: Heather Mayes, Fyffe
1994: Pam Duncan, Carrollton
1993: Leah Monteith, Cherokee Co.
1992: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1991: Tonya Tice, Hamilton
1990: Karen Killen, Mars Hill Bible
1989: Leslie Claybrook, St. James
1988: Jeaniece Slater, Hartselle