Alabama's History on the Annual NFL Top 100 Players List

Alabama football has been regarded as the top college-to-NFL factory for quite some time, producing the league's most players for nine consecutive years.

Many of these Crimson Tide standouts have become superstars during that time period, and the same is said for a few years before as well. The league created the NFL Top 100 Players list in 2011, which is ranked based on votes by the players themselves and has become an annual summer series.

No Alabama players made the cut in 2011 or 2012, but it has had at least one representative every year since then. Here's a look at the roughly 30 Crimson Tide greats, all coached by Nick Saban, to make the prestigious list.

Alabama's History in the NFL Top 100

9. Jahmyr Gibbs

10. Pat Surtain II

12. Will Anderson Jr.

15. Derrick Henry

56. Jalen Hurts

70. Xavier McKinney

74. Josh Jacobs

98. Bryce Young

2025:

7. Derrick Henry

10. Pat Surtain II

19. Jalen Hurts

27. Jahmyr Gibbs

30. Xavier McKinney

33. Josh Jacobs

46. Will Anderson Jr.

82. Jerry Jeudy

87. Quinnen Williams

91. Tua Tagovailoa

2024:

15. Jalen Hurts

36. Tua Tagovailoa

37. Quinnen Williams

49. Derrick Henry

52. Pat Surtain II

54. Jonathan Allen

63. Jaylen Waddle

70. Amari Cooper

79. Minkah Fitzpatrick

90. DeVonta Smith

2023:

3. Jalen Hurts

12. Josh Jacobs

18. Minkah Fitzpatrick

25. Derrick Henry

40. Quinnen Williams

44. Jaylen Waddle

46. C.J. Mosley

49. Pat Surtain II

52. Jonathan Allen

60. Trevon Diggs

82. Tua Tagovailoa

92. Marlon Humphrey

100. DeVonta Smith

2022:

12. Derrick Henry

23. Trevon Diggs

63. Jaylen Waddle

85. Mac Jones

88. Jonathan Allen

2021:

4. Derrick Henry

29. Julio Jones

38. Marlon Humphrey

52. Minkah Fitzpatrick

65. Calvin Ridley

68. Josh Jacobs

69. Ryan Kelly

2020:

10. Derrick Henry

11. Julio Jones

35. Minkah Fitzpatrick

44. Mark Ingram

49. Amari Cooper

72. Josh Jacobs

86. Marlon Humphrey

2019:

9. Julio Jones

64. Amari Cooper

80. Mark Ingram

99. Derrick Henry

2018:

4. Julio Jones

92. Landon Collins

98. C.J. Mosley

100. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

2017:

3. Julio Jones

28. Landon Collins

53. Amari Cooper

77. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

94. Dont'a Hightower

2016:

8. Julio Jones

2015:

13. Julio Jones

53. Marcell Dareus

60. Eddie Lacy

94. C.J. Mosley

2014:

62. Marcell Dareus

90. Eddie Lacy

2013:

26. Julio Jones

71. Trent Richardson

Alabama All-Time NFL Top 100 Appearance Leaderboard:

Derrick Henry: 8 times

Julio Jones: 8

Amari Cooper: 4

Minkah Fitzpatrick: 4

Josh Jacobs: 5

Jalen Hurts: 4

Pat Surtain II: 4

Jonathan Allen: 3

Marlon Humphrey: 3

C.J. Mosley: 3

Tua Tagovailoa: 3

Jaylen Waddle: 3

Quinnen Williams: 3

Will Anderson Jr.: 2

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: 2

Landon Collins: 2

Marcell Dareus: 2

Trevon Diggs: 2

Jahmyr Gibbs: 2

Mark Ingram: 2

Eddie Lacy: 2

Xavier McKinney: 2

DeVonta Smith: 2

Dont'a Hightower: 1

Jerry Jeudy: 1

Mac Jones: 1

Ryan Kelly: 1

Trent Richardson: 1

Calvin Ridley: 1

Bama in the NFL:

Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players

Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections

Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

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