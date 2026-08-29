Alabama's History on the Annual NFL Top 100 Players List
In this story:
Alabama football has been regarded as the top college-to-NFL factory for quite some time, producing the league's most players for nine consecutive years.
Many of these Crimson Tide standouts have become superstars during that time period, and the same is said for a few years before as well. The league created the NFL Top 100 Players list in 2011, which is ranked based on votes by the players themselves and has become an annual summer series.
No Alabama players made the cut in 2011 or 2012, but it has had at least one representative every year since then. Here's a look at the roughly 30 Crimson Tide greats, all coached by Nick Saban, to make the prestigious list.
Alabama's History in the NFL Top 100
2026:
- 9. Jahmyr Gibbs
- 10. Pat Surtain II
- 12. Will Anderson Jr.
- 15. Derrick Henry
- 56. Jalen Hurts
- 70. Xavier McKinney
- 74. Josh Jacobs
- 98. Bryce Young
2025:
- 7. Derrick Henry
- 10. Pat Surtain II
- 19. Jalen Hurts
- 27. Jahmyr Gibbs
- 30. Xavier McKinney
- 33. Josh Jacobs
- 46. Will Anderson Jr.
- 82. Jerry Jeudy
- 87. Quinnen Williams
- 91. Tua Tagovailoa
2024:
- 15. Jalen Hurts
- 36. Tua Tagovailoa
- 37. Quinnen Williams
- 49. Derrick Henry
- 52. Pat Surtain II
- 54. Jonathan Allen
- 63. Jaylen Waddle
- 70. Amari Cooper
- 79. Minkah Fitzpatrick
- 90. DeVonta Smith
2023:
- 3. Jalen Hurts
- 12. Josh Jacobs
- 18. Minkah Fitzpatrick
- 25. Derrick Henry
- 40. Quinnen Williams
- 44. Jaylen Waddle
- 46. C.J. Mosley
- 49. Pat Surtain II
- 52. Jonathan Allen
- 60. Trevon Diggs
- 82. Tua Tagovailoa
- 92. Marlon Humphrey
- 100. DeVonta Smith
2022:
- 12. Derrick Henry
- 23. Trevon Diggs
- 63. Jaylen Waddle
- 85. Mac Jones
- 88. Jonathan Allen
2021:
- 4. Derrick Henry
- 29. Julio Jones
- 38. Marlon Humphrey
- 52. Minkah Fitzpatrick
- 65. Calvin Ridley
- 68. Josh Jacobs
- 69. Ryan Kelly
2020:
- 10. Derrick Henry
- 11. Julio Jones
- 35. Minkah Fitzpatrick
- 44. Mark Ingram
- 49. Amari Cooper
- 72. Josh Jacobs
- 86. Marlon Humphrey
2019:
- 9. Julio Jones
- 64. Amari Cooper
- 80. Mark Ingram
- 99. Derrick Henry
2018:
- 4. Julio Jones
- 92. Landon Collins
- 98. C.J. Mosley
- 100. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
2017:
- 3. Julio Jones
- 28. Landon Collins
- 53. Amari Cooper
- 77. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
- 94. Dont'a Hightower
2016:
- 8. Julio Jones
2015:
- 13. Julio Jones
- 53. Marcell Dareus
- 60. Eddie Lacy
- 94. C.J. Mosley
2014:
- 62. Marcell Dareus
- 90. Eddie Lacy
2013:
- 26. Julio Jones
- 71. Trent Richardson
Alabama All-Time NFL Top 100 Appearance Leaderboard:
Derrick Henry: 8 times
Julio Jones: 8
Amari Cooper: 4
Minkah Fitzpatrick: 4
Josh Jacobs: 5
Jalen Hurts: 4
Pat Surtain II: 4
Jonathan Allen: 3
Marlon Humphrey: 3
C.J. Mosley: 3
Tua Tagovailoa: 3
Jaylen Waddle: 3
Quinnen Williams: 3
Will Anderson Jr.: 2
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: 2
Landon Collins: 2
Marcell Dareus: 2
Trevon Diggs: 2
Jahmyr Gibbs: 2
Mark Ingram: 2
Eddie Lacy: 2
Xavier McKinney: 2
DeVonta Smith: 2
Dont'a Hightower: 1
Jerry Jeudy: 1
Mac Jones: 1
Ryan Kelly: 1
Trent Richardson: 1
Calvin Ridley: 1
Bama in the NFL:
Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver