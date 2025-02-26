Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell Wants to Display Versatility at 2025 NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS — There's only so much one prospect can show during the short NFL combine, but if he could, Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell could display a wide set of skills.
Looked at as one of the most versatile defensive prospects in the draft, Campbell also can do a lot for someone listed as an inside linebacker. That's part of what makes him such an intriguing draft prospect.
“I feel as though I'm a mister do-it-all,” Campbell said. “I’m a Swiss army knife.”
Being a Swiss army knife can mean a lot of things. For Campbell, it includes getting downhill, dropping back in coverage and being a leader. Those are all things he hangs his hat on and choosing just one to be the most proud of is a challenge.
Most importantly, Campbell soaks in information from the people around him. Whether it's his veteran teammates, a freshman, or any future NFL players he'll suit up alongside, Campbell is constantly learning from those around him.
“That’s one of my best abilities, having the will to learn,” Campbell said. “Having that will to win and that drive and that passion for the game that I love.”
One concept Campbell's picked up over his three seasons with the Crimson Tide is defending receivers in coverage. That's not usually what linebackers are known for or excited to do, but that doesn't apply to the budding tackle machine.
“Whatever you want me to do,” Campbell said. “I can play man-to-man on the receiver, tight end, running back, anything.”
Campbell is not shy about his willingness and love for dropping back in coverage. It's not perceived as his top trait as a prospect, but his willingness to talk about it and his enthusiasm for that part of playing linebacker speaks volumes about who he is as a player.
For a player of his size, that excitement to play in coverage may come as a surprise. Standing at 6-foot-3, 244-pounds, his ability to move up and down the field and make cuts to stick to receivers is impressive. His enjoyment to play in coverage also stands out as an unusual trait of one of the best linebackers in the draft class.
“I love to show my versatility when I’m in coverage playing Tampa 2,” Campbell said. “They think a big guy like me can’t cover those guys going down the field vertically.”
Despite his talk about dropping back, it's not where his game excels the most. When Campbell is moving down the field from either the inside or outside, he can bring down anything in his path. He shifted inside and out for the Crimson Tide during his junior season and played whatever was asked of him.
“I can bust through the A-gap, I can come off the edge,” Campbell said. “I can play middle runner, Tampa 2.”
Whether he's playing middle linebacker or outside, he's an explosive athlete who can get to the backfield with ease. Having the power to get through gaps in the middle of the field but also pass-rushing moves on the outside adds more to the versatility that makes him such an exciting player.
Yes, Campbell can do a lot and has things he prefers to do but at the end of the day, he simply wants to contribute and win. He will do whatever is asked of him to make that happen.
“Having that leadership role, whether it’s Mike, or whether it’s Sam backer or outside backer, wherever it is,” Campbell said. “Wherever I can be a key contributor to any organization.”
Campbell's willingness to play wherever is also a reflection of who he is as a person, a definite factor that NFL front offices will take into consideration. Some prospects may be set in their ways when it comes to their roles, but not Campbell.
Another important aspect of Campbell's draft stock and profile is his character. He sees himself as a person who is good to be around and if those traits rub off on NFL scouts and executives, it makes Campbell much more draftable.
“I’m a genuine person,” Campbell said. “I’m a genuine guy outside of football and I love to do things for the community.”
There's a wide range of where Campbell could get drafted as of now, but there is a sure shot that he's selected in the first round. Depending on the team and scheme, he could fill one of many roles for his future NFL home.